Labour’s Wes Streeting faces backlash from own MPs as he defends Tory ban on puberty blockers

Labour’s Health Secretary Wes Streeting has defended the Conservatives’ emergency ban on puberty blockers for trans ands gender-diverse youth.

The NHS stopped the routine prescription of puberty blockers to under-18s back in March, following the Cass Review into gender identity services.

The Tories then announced a ban on private prescriptions lasting from 3 June to 3 September 2024. The ban is being challenged in the High Court.

Streeting, who is gay, clarified his position in a series of tweets on Sunday [14 July 2024].

He is expected to outline a permanent ban in a ministerial statement in Parliament on Thursday, reports The Guardian.

“The evidence should have been established before they were ever prescribed” – Wes Streeting

In his statement, Streeting – who took power alongside party leader Keir Starmer after Labour’s victory in the general election of 4 July 2024 – claimed “medicine given to children must always be proven safe and effective first.”

He elsewhere said: “The decisions I am taking will always be based on evidence, rather than politics or political pressure.”

Wes Streeting’s X statement on puberty blockers in full



“Children’s healthcare must always be led by evidence. Medicine given to children must always be proven safe and effective first. I know there’s lots of fear and anxiety. Let me explain why this decision was taken.



“[The] Cass Review found there is not enough evidence about the long-term impact of puberty blockers for gender incongruence to know whether they are safe or not, nor which children might benefit from them.



“The evidence should have been established before they were ever prescribed. The NHS took the decision to stop the routine use of puberty blockers for gender incongruence/dysphoria in children. They are establishing a clinical trial with NIHR [National Institute for Health and Care Research] to ensure the effects of puberty blockers can be safely monitored and provide the evidence we need.



“The former Health Secretary [Victoria Atkins] issued an emergency order to extend the restriction on prescription to the private sector, which I am defending. Puberty blockers have been used to delay puberty in children and young people who start puberty much too early.



“Use in those cases has been extensively tested (a very different indication from use in gender dysphoria) and has met strict safety requirements. This is because the puberty blockers are suppressing hormone levels that are abnormally high for the age of the child.



“This is different to stopping the normal surge of hormones that occur in puberty. This affects children’s psychological and brain development. We don’t yet know the risks of stopping pubertal hormones at this critical life stage.



“That is the basis upon which I am making decisions. I am treading cautiously in this area because the safety of children must come first. Some of the public statements being made are highly irresponsible and could put vulnerable young people at risk.



“I know there’s lots of fear and anxiety. I am determined to improve the quality of, and access to, care for trans people. I hope this thread provides some context for the caution and care I am taking when it comes to this vulnerable group of young people. The decisions I am taking will always be based on evidence, rather than politics or political pressure.”

Streeting’ statement has prompted widespread criticism, including from members of his own party. Backbencher Kim Johnson, called the ban “very concerning”, adding: “Labour’s manifesto promised to ‘remove indignities for trans people who deserve recognition & acceptance’ – this entails ending the ban on puberty blockers.”

“I will always stand with trans youth,” the MP for Liverpool Riverside furthermore added on X.

The proposed ban on puberty blockers for young trans people is very concerning.

Labour's manifesto promised to "remove indignities for trans people who deserve recognition & acceptance" -this entails ending the ban on puberty blockers.

I will always stand with trans youth. — Kim Johnson (@KimJohnsonMP) July 15, 2024

Responding, Jo Maugham of the Good Law Project said: “Wes Streeting’s position is that, subject to the outcome of the court proceedings and consultation, he will renew it and convert it into a permanent ban.”

Maugham added: “My feelings about Wes Streeting are unprintable: these measures will kill trans children.”

I congratulate the women in Labour's team who have, at least so far, brought thoughtfulness and sensitivity to the 'debate' about trans women. My feelings about Wes Streeting are unprintable: these measures will kill trans children. — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) July 12, 2024

In an op-ed for Attitude published yesterday, Trans+ History Week founder Marty Davies said: “[Streeting’s position] is leading parents of trans+ youth to pursue emigrating from the UK in order for their children to access their medication. Yes, shamefully it has reached that point. Streeting is gay and is actively harming an already marginalised part of the community.”

Davies continued: “Labour looks set to swim in the same sewage as the Tories. Change has to mean something. Let’s unite as a community and remind Labour that we expect them to deliver it. They have to pursue the politics of reality and hope, where everyone is treated equally and with respect.”