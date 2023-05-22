This Morning hosts pay on-air tribute to Phillip Schofield after exit 

Phillip Schofield announced on Saturday (20 May) that he had quit his presenting duties on ITV’s This Morning.

The 61-year-old television host has exited the morning entertainment show after over 20 years of presenting.

Schofield’s co-host, Holly Willoughby, will continue as a presenter on the programme. However, she was notably absent from Monday’s programme (22 May) and will be taking a break from hosting duties.

“I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story,” Schofield announced in a statement.

“I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love. So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect.

Willoughby is now on early half-term holiday leave for the next two weeks and will return on Monday, 5 June.

Responding to Schofield’s statement, Willoughby shared on her Instagram stories: “It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil.”

“I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

National treasure Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary are currently on hosting responsibilities instead. The pair usually present together on a Friday.

The pair addressed Schofield’s exit on the show. “We can’t start today’s show without paying tribute to the man who’s spent the last 2 decades on the This Morning sofa, Phillip Schofield,” Hammond noted.

“A huge thank you to Phil for what he’s done to make the show a huge success”

O’Leary added: “As a show, everyone on and off screen at ITV this morning wants to say a huge thank you to Phil for what he’s done to make the show a huge success over the last 21 years.”

Hammond went on to call Schofield one of the “best live television broadcasters this country has ever had,” wishing him well in the future.

ITV is yet to announce permanent replacements.

Schofield has been a regular presenter on This Morning since 2002, and Willoughby since 2009.

His exit comes after a rumoured rift between the pair had led to their friendship breakdown.

Schofield came out as gay in 2020, sharing his truth in a statement on social media.

“With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay,” Schofield said at the time.