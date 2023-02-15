Two teenagers charged with the murder of trans teen Brianna Ghey

Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey.

The 16-year-old was found dead with multiple stab wounds on Saturday (11 February) in Linear Park in Warrington

A 15-year-old girl from Warrington and a 15-year-old boy from nearby Leigh have today (Wednesday, 15 February) been charged with Brianna’s murder.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against both 15-year-olds are now active and that they have the right to a fair trial,” Cheshire Police said in their statement.

They added: “It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Cheshire Police initially said there was no evidence that Brianna’s killing was a hate crime but believed the attack was “targeted”.

However, on Tuesday (14 February) detectives said all lines of inquiry were being explored including hate crime.

Tributes have poured in for the late teen. Brianna’s family shared they will remember her as a “much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister.”

“She was a larger than life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her,” they added.

Brianna’s friends and family gathered for a Candlelit vigil on Tuesday in Liverpool.

Similar vigils are taking place nationally. There are thirty others planned across the UK, from Aberdeen to Brighton.

Sisters Uncut, a group that campaigns against violence against women, is holding a vigil Wednesday (15 February) evening.

They called for people to gather outside the Department for Education in London from 6pm.

The education system, the media, and this government have blood on their hands.



It is our responsibility to demand better for our communities, for our children.



Alongside the vigil announcement, the group tweeted: “The education system, the media, and this government have blood on their hands.”

“It is our responsibility to demand better for our communities, for our children.”

A postmortem examination is taking place and police are still searching for the weapon used in the killing.

They have also asked anyone who might have been in the park between 1.30pm and 4pm on Saturday to contact them.

Anyone with information is also asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 1476832 or report it online. Information can also be shared with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.