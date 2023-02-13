Two teens arrested in connection to fatal stabbing of trans teen Brianna Ghey

Detectives have arrested two teenagers following the devastating death of Brianna Ghey in Warrington.

A 15-year-old boy and girl, both from the local area, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Brianna, a 16-year-old trans girl, was found with stab wounds on a path in Linear Park on Saturday (11 February). She died at the scene.

Detectives have arrested two teenagers following the death of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey in Warrington.



A 15y/o boy and a 15y/o girl, both from the local area, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They are currently in custody assisting police with their investigation. (1/6) pic.twitter.com/0aSLdGgEme — Warrington Police (@PoliceWarr) February 12, 2023

The teenagers arrested are from the local area and are currently being held in custody. Cheshire Police said detectives were not treating Brianna’s death as a hate crime.

“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the circumstances surrounding Brianna’s death are hate-related,” Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans said.

“Patrols have been stepped up in the local area and officers will remain in the Culcheth area to provide reassurance.”

A statement shared on Sunday (12 February) evening from Evans outlined that “a number of enquiries in relation to this incident are underway”.

“A truly awful attack”

In an earlier statement, Evans described Brianna’s death as “a truly awful attack.”

Prior to the arrest, he had labelled the murder as a “targeted attack against Brianna,” Manchester Evening News reported.

Police in Warrington – a town between Liverpool and Manchester – are appealing for “anyone who has any information, no matter how big or small” to get in touch.

“The same goes for anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage for anything that may aid our investigation.”

Evans added: “We are also keen to speak to anyone who was in the park from around 1.30pm until 4.00pm yesterday or anyone who may have seen Brianna in the hours leading up to her death.”

Following the news, Stonewall tweeted: “Our thoughts are with Brianna Ghey, a young trans woman, and her loved ones, following her tragic murder in Cheshire.”

Our thoughts are with Brianna Ghey, a young trans woman, and her loved ones, following her tragic murder in Cheshire. We urge anyone who may have information which will help the police with their enquiries to come forward. https://t.co/TqlHAo6MLu — Stonewall (@stonewalluk) February 13, 2023

Tributes were also paid on Brianna’s TikTok account, on which she had 31,000 followers.

Later on Sunday, Detective Chief Inspector Adam Waller added: “I understand the concerns that this incident is likely to cause. I am aware that there are rumours circulating online – however, I would urge people not to speculate.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 1476832 or report it online.

Alternatively, information can be shared with Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.