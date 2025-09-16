650+ UK businesses and non-profits sign a letter urging MPs to take action for trans rights

Over 650 businesses and non-profits across the UK have written to the Business and Equalities ministers, raising concerns about a proposed law that would exclude trans people from gendered spaces.

This follows the 16 April 2025 Supreme Court ruling that defined ‘woman’ under the Equality Act 2010 based on sex assigned at birth.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission’s (EHRC) draft proposed that service providers may request a birth certificate from individuals they suspect of being trans if there is “genuine concern.”

The guidance also covers access to single-sex facilities such as toilets, stating that trans women “should not be permitted to use the women’s facilities.”

Businesses say the measures would force them into “impossible operational challenges” and conflict with their values.

The letter, sent to minister for women and equalities Bridget Phillipson and business secretary Peter Kyle, is addressed from major brands such as Ben & Jerry’s, Lucy & Yak and Lush to small pubs, shops, cultural venues and tech firms.

The letter, coordinated by trans awareness body Trans+ Solidarity Alliance and Safe Space UK, warned the draft would “cause significant economic harm” and undermine years of progress on inclusion.

Jude Guaitamacchi, founder of Trans+ Solidarity Alliance, said: “Hundreds of businesses, large and small, have signed this letter to tell politicians to fix this mess before they are forced into conflict with their own values.

“The EHRC’s draft fails to respect trans people’s human rights and would make the UK an international outlier. Waving through the EHRC’s proposals would be an unforced error for the government, making life especially difficult for small businesses while devastating trans people’s lives.”

Carys Daniels, founder of Safe Space UK, added: “Organisations have spent years building spaces that are welcoming and safe. Reversing that progress to exclude people would undermine their values, erode trust, and pose daily operational challenges.

“Businesses know that inclusion is not only the right thing to do but also essential for long-term economic success.”

Businesses and bodies are urging ministers to reject the proposals: “We urge the Secretary of State for Business and the Minister for Women and Equalities to take immediate action to prevent these proposals from moving forward. This government has the power to stop this.”

Clare Reddington, CEO of Watershed in Bristol, said: “Alongside concerns about the loss of human rights for the Trans+ community, we are worried about the operational impact of these proposed EHRC rules. Many cultural venues are in old buildings and cannot afford new toilet facilities or extra staff.

“Restricting who can use which toilet would lead to conflict, increased security needs, and potential breaches of privacy and data protection laws, affecting both visitors and staff wellbeing.”

The bill is yet to be approved, but with 678 signatures from companies across the UK, it calls on Phillipson to “take immediate action to prevent these proposals from moving forward.”