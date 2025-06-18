Kate Nash to join record-breaking trans+ lobby in London against government’s bathroom ban (EXCLUSIVE)

‘Germ‘ singer Kate Nash will join potentially thousands of transgender and gender-diverse people, plus allies, in Parliament’s biggest trans rights lobby since Section 28 on 25 June.

The gathering starts at Westminster Hall in London from 1-4pm.

To sign up to say you are attending, click here

The protest follows the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s proposed bathroom ban, prohibiting gender-diverse individuals from using toilets of the gender they identify as.

Organisers anticipate LGBTQ+ people travelling to Westminster from all corners of the UK in a form of advocacy, including Nash.

“Transphobia is not feminism” – Kate Nash

Speaking exclusively to Attitude, Nash – whose new album 9 Sad Symphonies is out 21 June – said: “It’s an extremely important time to show our allyship and to stand up for trans people in the UK and the world.

“Transphobia is not feminism. I demand a trans inclusive feminism from UK feminists and trans protection, rights and healthcare from the UK government.”

The lobby has been organised by Trans+ Solidarity Alliance, a trans-led not-for-profit organisation driving positive change for the UK trans+ community.

Jude Guaitamacchi (they/them), founder of Trans+ Solidarity Alliance, said in a statement: “Unworkable and dangerous proposals like this show exactly why the LGBT+ community has no confidence in the leadership of the EHRC.”

Speaking to Attitude, Guaitamacchi said: “We’ve had well over a thousand sign-ups, if everyone attends we are set to be the biggest LGBT+ mass lobby day at least since the late 80s.”

Attendees are driven by the UK Supreme Court’s ruling on the words ‘sex’ and ‘women’ in terms of the UK Equality Act, which was made without imput from trans voices.

An EHRC consultation on how to implement changes to statutory equality guidance, which is open to the public, is to end on 30 June 2025.

To contribute to the consultation, click here.

Guaitamacchi added of the ruling: “It will have a devastating impact on the day-to-day lives of trans and gender non-conforming people and make the UK a global outlier on LGBT+ rights.”

Find out more at transsolidarityalliance.com.