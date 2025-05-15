Trans+ legal experts warn Supreme Court ruling could breach human rights as 60+ attend Parliament briefing

A parliamentary briefing on trans rights was attended by over 60 people including MPs, Lords and parliamentary staff in London last night (Wednesday 14 May 2025).

The meeting, organised by Trans+ Solidarity Alliance, featured an all-trans+ panel of legal experts, and was hosted by MP Nadia Whittome’s office.

“It is essential that MPs oppose any rollback of trans rights,” said Whittome on the night.

Attendees pose for a photo following the conclusion of the session (Image: The Trans+ Solidarity Alliance)

Chaired by Jess O’Thomson from Trans Solidarity Alliance and the University of Leeds, the panel included leading legal voices such as barristers Robin White, Crash Wigley and Oscar Davies.

Executive Director of the Trans Legal Clinic Olivia Campbell-Cavendish also spoke, along with Dr Sandra Duffy, Lecturer in Human Rights Law at the University of Bristol.

The meeting follows UK Supreme Court judges unanimously ruling last month that the word ‘woman’ is defined by biological sex under equalities law, a move that will have a huge knock-on effect on trans+ and gender-diverse people.

Speakers described how the ruling is already deepening discrimination against trans+ people and putting the UK at risk of breaching its international human rights commitments, according to a representative from the Trans+ Solidarity Alliance. Members of the panel also discussed how the ruling reshapes the legal framework around sex and gender, undermining existing case law, contradicting international human rights obligations, and ignoring the realities of gender diversity.

Olivia Campbell-Cavendish addresses the room (Image: The Trans+ Solidarity Alliance)

Speakers warned of the creation of an “intermediate zone” where trans people’s identities are not fully recognised or protected in law, leaving them vulnerable to discrimination in healthcare, employment, and public services. Serious concerns were raised as to the compatibility of the ruling with the European Convention on Human Rights.

Speakers also raised significant concerns about the Equality and Human Rights Commission’s (EHRC) interim update following the ruling, emphasising that many lawyers believed the guidance misrepresents the effects of the judgment. While this guidance is not statutory and not law, it is already being used to deny trans people essential rights.

“Real and serious consequences for the trans people we represent” – Nadia Whittome’s office on Supreme Court ruling

A rep for the office of Nadia Whittome MP (she/her) said: “In the wake of the Supreme Court ruling on the Equality Act, it is vital that MPs understand the potential legal implications for their trans constituents. I’m grateful to the Trans+ Solidarity Alliance for bringing such a knowledgeable panel of trans legal experts to Parliament to brief MPs. It is essential that MPs oppose any rollback of trans rights, which have very real and serious consequences for the trans people we represent.”

Oscar Davies (they/them) added: “The briefing was important in that politicians were shown, by a fully trans panel, what the effects of the Supreme Court have been and will continue to be for trans people and the wider community if nothing is done to redress their rights and dignity. There is no dignity in forced ostracisation and alienation.

Dr Sandra Duffy added: “The Supreme Court ruling is not the beginning of the crisis in trans human rights in the United Kingdom, but it has given rise to an increased intensity in rights violations. It also potentially breaches the UK’s regional and global international

human rights obligations.”

Speakers



Chair: Jess O’Thomson (they/them) – Legal researcher, journalist, and member of the Trans Solidarity Alliance, currently supporting the Good Law Project’s defence of trans human rights in the UK. They are undertaking their PhD in trans human rights law at the University of Leeds.



Olivia Campbell-Cavendish (she/her) – Founder and Executive Director of the Trans Legal Clinic, the UK’s first dedicated legal clinic addressing the intersection of gender identity and law, with a focus on frontline access to justice for marginalised communities.



Oscar Davies (they/them) – Barrister at Garden Court Chambers, and the UK’s first publicly non-binary barrister, specialising in discrimination, employment, education, human rights and public law.



Dr. Sandra Duffy (they/them) – Lecturer in Law at University of Bristol, expert in international human rights law and legal regulation of gender identity, with experience advising Parliament on gender recognition reform.



Robin White (she/her) – Barrister at Old Square Chambers, co-author of A Practical Guide to Transgender Law, with a track record of high-profile trans rights litigation including Taylor v Jaguar Land Rover.



Crash Wigley (she/her) – Barrister at Landmark Chambers, specialising in public, equality and human rights law, and former Judicial Assistant at the UK Supreme Court. Author of For Women Scotland: a legal critique.