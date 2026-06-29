Turkey authorities detain approximately 50 people at Istanbul Pride event

Turkish police detained approximately 50 people at a Pride event in Istanbul on Sunday (28 June), after a decade-long ban.

The Istanbul Pride parade was first banned in 2015, having previously taken place without disruption since 2003.

Authorities cited “security concerns” and the need to uphold “public order”, despite the event drawing up to 100,000 peaceful attendees celebrating identity, love and resilience.

At least 53 people were arrested at Istanbul Pride 2025

Protest rallies have taken place every year since, despite the restrictions. Last year, at least 53 people were arrested.

This year’s Pride protest saw approximately 50 people, including one journalist, detained by Turkish officials.

Muberra Unsal, despite identifying herself as press and holding a valid press card, was reportedly taken into custody.

The Turkish Journalists’ Union said police officers were “unlawful”

The Turkish Journalists’ Union condemned the treatment of their colleague, calling her detention “unlawful”.

“Journalists covering the Istanbul Pride March faced unlawful interference again this year. Despite repeatedly identifying herself as a journalist, Unsal was also taken into custody,” the union said on social media.

In a video obtained by local journalist Eylem Nazlıer, she captured the moment LGBTQ+ Pride marchers were detained by undercover police officers on Kadıköy Moda Street.

Despite blockades and attacks, the LGBTQ+ community and their allies continued to roam the streets of Istanbul, chanting “Today is our day, we are marching!”, and carrying signs reading: “LGBT is human rights”.