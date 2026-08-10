High School Musical co-stars Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini announce engagement

Congratulations are in order! High School Musical co-stars Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini have announced their engagement.

The pair met on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series in 2019, where they played Carlos and Seb, a young gay couple.

The pair’s relationship blossomed off-screen, with both confirming they were dating in 2021 in an interview with Hollywire alongside co-star Joshua Bassett.

Frankie Rodriguez and Joe Serafini share engagement photos

The pair shared three energetic photos together on Instagram, with Serafini giving Rodriguez a piggyback while holding up their engagement rings.

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with excitement as they saw their favourite Disney couple take the next step in their real-life relationship.

“AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH,” wrote former co-star Bassett. “YES YES YES YES YES. GREATEST COUPLE OF ALL TIME,” wrote actor Matt Cornett.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-stars celebrate the engagement

Julia Lester, Sofia Wylie and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series creator Tim Federle all celebrated the engagement in the comments.

Following the announcement that the teen drama would be coming to an end in 2023, Serafini reflected on the importance of bringing LGBTQ+ representation to the series.

“It’s hard to wrap your heads around, even four years into these characters, just the power of their existence on the screen to people watching at home,” Serafini told Pride.

“It’s just been so incredible to have them exist in this natural, not pushed or forced way. I mean, Seb and Carlos are just in a relationship. That’s all it really is.”

What are Rodriguez and Serafini doing now?

Serafini recently closed the Into the Woods production at the Cape Playhouse in Dennis, Massachusetts, describing the experience on social media as a “beautiful month with the most kind, wonderful, inspiring people”.

Rodriguez is currently gearing up for the third season of Chad Powers on Hulu, landing on 3 September 2026 and starring alongside Glen Powell.