‘More soon’: Christina Aguilera marks Back to Basics 20th anniversary with cryptic message

Christina Aguilera has marked the 20th anniversary of her beloved fifth studio album, Back to Basics, with a cryptic message, writing: “More soon.”

“Twenty years ago I went back to where it all started,” wrote the vocal powerhouse on X. “Back to Basics is a love letter to the singers and sounds that shaped me, and my love for this body of work has only grown over time.”

“I’m so grateful for how you have continued to celebrate this album through the years,” Aguilera continued. “More soon … xxxx – Baby Jane.”

Christina Aguilera shares nostalgic Back to Basics video

twenty years ago I went back to where it all started 🎙️✨ Back to Basics is a love letter to the singers and sounds that shaped me, and my love for this body of work has only grown over time. I’m so grateful for how you have continued to celebrate this album through the years… pic.twitter.com/yv8Hlf10Sq — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) August 9, 2026

The social media post was accompanied by a nostalgic video taking viewers back to 2006, the year the album was released.

Speaking in the video, Aguilera says: “Back to Basics, it is a throwback album to the 1920s, ’30s and ’40s, using elements of old blues, jazz and soul music.”

She paid homage to her cabaret-style fashion moments and Hollywood glamour, praising her muses Marlene Dietrich and Marilyn Monroe.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200

The one-minute-30-second short features huge milestones and achievements the album reached upon its release, including 44 weeks on the Billboard 200, 346,000 copies sold in its first week, and No. 1 positions in more than 15 countries.

The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned Aguilera a Grammy for its lead single, ‘Ain’t No Other Man’, as well as a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Fans flooded the comments section with requests for a vinyl edition, new music and details of upcoming performances of Back to Basics hits.

Music for the queer community

The 2006 album spawned five hit singles, beloved by the queer community and beyond, including ‘Ain’t No Other Man’, ‘Hurt’, ‘Candyman’, ‘Slow Down Baby’ and ‘Oh Mother’.

Aguilera released her last full-length studio album, Aguilera, on 31 May 2022, followed by her 2025 Christmas in Paris record after her Eiffel Tower performance in Paris last year.