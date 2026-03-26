Transgender women banned from female Olympic events

The International Olympic Committee has ruled that transgender women are banned from competing in all female events.

Announced today (26 March), the new policy, titled Policy on the Protection of the Female (Women’s) Category in Olympic Sport, confirms that the regulation will apply to all future Olympic Games.

The committee claims the ban is based on scientific evidence, and competing in female events will now be determined in the first instance by an SRY gene screening to determine biological sex as male.

Athletes who screen negative for the SRY gene can compete in female Olympic categories

Athletes who screen negative for the SRY gene will permanently satisfy this policy’s eligibility criteria for competition in the female category.

According to the official announcement, the IOC states that athletes with an SRY-positive screen, including XY transgender and androgen-sensitive XY-DSD athletes, will be allowed to compete in events in which their screening permits.

In light of the ban, IOC president Kirsty Coventry said in a statement: “As a former athlete, I passionately believe in the rights of all Olympians to take part in fair competition.

“It is absolutely clear that it would not be fair for biological males to compete in the female category” – International Olympic Committee president, Kirsty Coventry, explaining the transgender ban

“The policy that we have announced is based on science and has been led by medical experts. At the Olympic Games, even the smallest margins can be the difference between victory and defeat. So it is absolutely clear that it would not be fair for biological males to compete in the female category. In addition, in some sports it would simply not be safe.”

She continued: “Every athlete must be treated with dignity and respect, and athletes will need to be screened only once in their lifetime. There must be clear education around the process and counselling available, alongside expert medical advice.”

The committee states that the policy was introduced to provide equal access to elite sport, claiming it will enhance equality, Olympic value and increase visibility for the female category.

The policy overrides all previous IOC statements on transgender inclusion, including the Framework on Fairness, Inclusion and Non-discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity and Sex Variations.