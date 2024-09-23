Trans people in England are being neglected when it comes to vital cancer screenings

Trans people in England are being overlooked when it comes to important cancer screenings, according to health experts.

As The Guardian reported, the warnings were shared during the World Cancer Congress in Geneva, with experts highlighting the way that electronic GP records are updated as the reason why trans people are missing out on the screenings.

Current NHS England policies state that when a person requests to change their gender identity on their medical records, they are provided with a new NHS number and registered as new patients. Their previous medical records are then transferred over while excluding any references to their previous gender identity.

“Any solution to this issue must be co-created with trans patients directly” – Stewart O’Callaghan, OutPatients

As a result, trans men and non-binary people who were assigned female at birth and have since changed their registered gender are not being offered breast or cervical screenings, even though they may not have undergone any gender affirming surgeries.

Similarly, trans women and non-binary people who are still registered as male are being overlooked for routine breast screenings, even if they are currently on hormone therapy.

Currently, every individual registered as female with their GP is automatically invited for breast screenings from the age of 50 to 70, while those aged 25 to 64 are invited for regular cervical screenings.

However, because of the current way electronic GP records operate, transgender men and women and non-binary people are being overlooked.

“The reality is that health inequities endanger lives” – Gemma Peters, chief executive of Macmillan Cancer Support

Speaking at the summit, Stewart O’Callaghan, the chief executive of the charity OutPatients, said that tens of thousands of trans people are unable to easily access mammograms or smear tests.

“The system needs to find a way to track trans status without removing a person’s right to privacy,” they added. “A potential solution would be having both gender and sex registered at birth on the patient record, but the latter only being accessible at a system level or by clinicians with permission. But any solution to this issue must be co-created with trans patients directly.”

Speaking to The Guardian, Gemma Peters, the chief executive of Macmillan Cancer Support, said that research suggests that trans people face a number of increased risk factors when it comes to cancer.

“Their access to timely and effective care is affected by a range of complex issues,” she said. “From screening and diagnosis through to treatment and support, it is essential that trans people get the care they need and are entitled to.”

She added: “The reality is that health inequities endanger lives.”

For more information about the various cancer screenings and who is eligible, visit cancerresearchuk.org.