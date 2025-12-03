Tom Daley teaches US content creator Ollie Muhl how to dive in playful video

Tom Daley collaborated with US content creator Ollie Muhl, in which the Olympic diver taught the internet sensation how to dive like a professional.

In a playful video, where Muhl sported a pair of American flag swimming briefs, covered, somewhat, by an American eagle, they practised stretching and technique, going from belly flop to dive.

Starting off fully clothed, the 22-year-old content creator introduced Daley: “Tom Daley is gonna teach me how to dive,” before stripping down to his patriotic speedos.

“Hands up, no gap” – Tom Daley teaching Ollie Muhl his Olympic diving technique

Former Attitude cover star, Daley began the lesson at his swimming pool in Los Angeles: “Hands up, no gap. Hit the water, flick your wrists, vacuum, no splash.”

Confident, Muhl admitted he didn’t think it seemed that hard, before diving stomach-first into the water, leaving his chest red.

“The sign of a true champion,” Daley quipped, watching from the sidelines. The pair continued their lesson in diving prowess as Muhl improved with each attempt… not that it could have got much worse.

Daley retired as a professional diver in 2024

In one final attempt, the TikTok and Instagram star delivered a smooth dive, joking that he had lost his speedos in the water, proving Daley still has his Olympic skills to pass on to learners.

The 31-year-old officially retired from competitive diving after the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, and has since taken up knitting – so much so that he now hosts his own knitting TV show, Game of Wool.

The new amateur knitting competition, which first aired on 2 November, sees 10 crafters compete to become the UK’s first TV knitting champion on Channel 4.

The programme follows Daley’s appearance on The Celebrity Traitors, where he made a splash in an iconic moment by shading Kate Garraway for using the word “flabbergasted”

