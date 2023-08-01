Tom Daley confirms return to diving after being inspired by son

Tom Daley has officially made a return to diving, after a two year-long break – after his son requested he get back to it.

The 29-year-old won a gold at the 10-metre synchro at Tokyo 2020 alongside Matty Lee.

Many believed Daley would soon announce his retirement after he failed to compete at this year’s World Championships.

However, in a new video, the beloved Olympian revealed his ambitions have once again been sparked following a recent trip.

“Paris 2024 is definitely a goal”

Daley noted that it was a visit to the Olympic Museum in Colorado Springs and some wise words from his five-year-old son Robbie that reignited the flame.

“I don’t think I was ready to be done,” he said in the clip. “I don’t think I was ready to hang up my trunks and move on with that part of my life.”

Daley added: “Robbie said to me, ‘Papa, I want to see you dive in the Olympics.’

“That has lit a new flame and fire inside me.”

Tom Daley also thrilled supporters with his knitting skills at the Tokyo Olympics (Image: BBC)

He went on to add: “I don’t know if this is going to be a completely silly idea of me getting back in the pool or an opportunity for me to do this recreationally and have a bit of fun without any pressure, or if my body is going to be able to get back on a diving board and dive half-decently.”

Revealing his ambitions, he confirmed: “Paris 2024 is definitely a goal.”

The 29-year-old Olympic gold medallist wants to “set an example” for his two young sons. He says he wants to show them the rewards of “working hard.”

Daley and his film director husband Dustin Lance Black celebrated the arrival of their second child together via surrogate earlier this year.

“Black-Daley on 28th March to Thomas Robert Daley and Dustin Lance Black, a son, Phoenix Rose,” an announcement in The Times read in April.

The couple have been together for over a decade. They confirmed their engagement on October 1, 2015.

They got married in May 2017 and welcomed their first child Robbie, also via surrogate, in June 2018.