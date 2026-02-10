Formula 1 legend Ralf Schumacher to marry boyfriend after coming out as gay

Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher is reportedly planning to marry his partner, Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne, after coming out as gay in 2024.

The German racing driver was previously married to his ex-wife Cora Schumacher in 2001, and during their 13 years of marriage they welcomed a son, David.

The news comes after German outlet Bild reported that Schumacher’s wedding to Bousquet-Cassagne will be a three-day event in Saint-Tropez, the luxurious coastal town on the French Riviera in south-eastern France, in May 2026.

His fiancé is a French entrepreneur with interests spanning wine, animal welfare and personal business ventures. According to the Daily Mail, the pair first met in Monaco around 2022, before going public two years later.

His ex-wife Cora has publicly wished the couple well. Now married to American businessman Steven Bo Bekendam, she said: “Steven and I wish Ralf and Etienne all the best and much happiness.”

Ralf Schumacher and Etienne Bousquet-Cassagne have been in a relationship for over three years, marking their third anniversary on Instagram in October 2025.

He wrote: “Today is a very special day. For three years, I have spent almost 24/7 with the love of my life. It’s so amazing to have a strong and loving relationship in life.”

Schumacher enjoyed a decade-long career in Formula 1 between 1997 and 2007, racing for Jordan, Williams and Toyota.

During his time in the sport, he claimed six Grand Prix victories and finished third in the World Championship on two occasions with Williams in 2001 and 2002.

When did Schumacher retire from Formula 1?

Schumacher retired from Formula 1 at the end of the 2007 season and has since remained involved in motorsport as a television pundit and commentator in Germany.

His son David, now 24, has followed in his father’s footsteps as a professional racing driver, competing in the 2025 GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup.