New Zealander Olympic rower Robbie Manson has announced he’s hanging up his oars for good – but assured followers of his OnlyFans content they have nothing to worry about.

Manson previously retired from rowing in 2020, having competed for his country in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics. However, he shortly afterwards began rowing again only two years later in 2022, eventually qualifying for the 2024 Olympics where he came sixth in the men’s double sculls with Ben Mason.

“After nearly two years away from rowing, a small itch crept in – what if I gave it another shot?” Manson wrote in an emotional post on Instagram announcing his retirement. “From Masters to club rowing, I found my way back. I didn’t know how far I’d get – or even how far I wanted to. There were plenty of moments where things could’ve gone either way. But I’m proud of what I managed to achieve.”

He concluded the post with a quip about his recent venture into the world of OnlyFans content creation, writing: “With that itch well and truly scratched, it’s time to shift my focus to growing my online coaching business and continuing to explore new things – whether that’s in fitness, business, or even (let’s call it this) my modelling career.”

Addressing his OnlyFans subscribers directly, he shared a seperate post on that channel in which he thanked them for their support. “The last two years have been amazing, and I especially want to thank you, my subscribers, for making it all possible. Your support has meant the world to me.

“While my competitive racing days may be behind me for now, I’ll stay fit to keep my options open and might do a few occasional races for fun,” he pondered. “I’m also excited to focus more on growing my online coaching business and continuing my OnlyFans journey with all of you.”

Manson is not the first queer Olympian to turn to OnlyFans in recent times. Matthew Mitcham, the first openly gay man to win an Olympic gold medal, recently spoke about his decision to start creating content on the platform, telling All Out podcast host Jon Dean: “I spent 20 something years investing in my body so why not try and get some dividends out of that?”

Manson and Mitcham have even collaborated on content which was shared on both their respective OnlyFans channels last year.