Timo Barthel, the German Olympic springboard diver, took home a gold medal at the men’s synchronized 3-meter springboard at the European Championships last weekend.

The diver, who is also known for his foray into creating content on OnlyFans, and his partner Moritz Linus Wesemann placed ahead of Italy and Great Britain at the competition, with Barthel having previously won bronze medals in both 2020 and 2022 with different diving partners.

Barthel launched his OnlyFans account last year to help cover his training costs. The athlete has remained ambiguous when it comes to his sexuality, confirming to OutSports in 2021 that he “isn’t gay or straight or any other label. He’s human and supports everyone.”

“I am not given a name,” Barthel, told the publication. “Human is human. It’s doesn’t matter which side you attracted to and It doesn’t matter which skin color you have. Human is human.”

“I don’t want to call it or give a name. Gay sounds too hard,” he went on to say.

He spoke to the website again last summer, ahead of the Paris Olympics, saying, on the topic of his sexuality: “Humanity is what counts. And love is love. Doesn’t matter which direction.”

He has since posted on his OnlyFans account about using the popular gay hook up app Grindr, writing: “Everybody on Grindr thinks I’m fake… why am I not allowed to have fun… everyday Grindr blocks me… soooooo annoying.”

Barthel’s OnlyFans bios states that his content is largely Safe For Work: “Most of the pictures and videos you will see on my page are in trunks. Please don’t forget I am a athlete not a porn actor.

“We are in the public eye and have to take care of our reputation. Everything you see on this page is only for this page.”

Barthel is just one of many athletes who have turned to the adult content platform to subsidise their income. Other sports personalities with a presence on OnlyFans include Robbie Manson, Matthew Mitcham, Jack Laugher and Noah Williams.