Professional ice hockey team faces walkouts over not wearing Pride jerseys during Pride game

Ice hockey club Fife Flyers has faced backlash after deciding not to wear specially designed Pride jerseys during a Pride game, citing “personal beliefs” among players.

The Pride event took place on 31 January 2026, when the Scottish professional ice hockey team were playing against the Guildford Flames, wearing the rainbow uniform only during the warm-up.

In a post on Facebook, Fife Flyers said the decision was made to “allow us to support Pride Night while also respecting the diversity of backgrounds and personal beliefs within our playing group.”

“Our commitment to inclusion and our support for the LGBTQ+ community remains unchanged” – Fife Flyers on their decision to not wear their Pride Jerseys

The statement continued: “Our commitment to inclusion and our support for the LGBTQ+ community remains unchanged. As part of that commitment, we will move forward with our post-game auction of the player-issued Pride jerseys, with proceeds from the auction being donated to support the work of The Hive.”

The Hive Kirkcaldy, a local LGBTQ+ charity, walked out of the Pride event and refused to accept donations from the club.

In a statement posted to social media, the charity highlighted its disappointment: “The Hive Kirkcaldy are extremely disappointed in the decision made by Fife Flyers not to wear the Pride jerseys throughout this evening’s match.”

“The Hive will always stand up for LGBTQIA+ rights, and we will not be silenced” – The Hive Kirkcaldy on Fife Flyers not wearing their Pride kit

The statement continued: “We turned up at the ice arena tonight with no knowledge of this, and I can confirm that I was advised it was a last-minute decision by the club.”

They reiterated that the charity would not accept any donations from the club and would be writing to Fife Flyers regarding their choice. “The Hive will always stand up for LGBTQIA+ rights, and we will not be silenced,” the statement concluded.

In a second statement, issued yesterday (1 February), the club apologised, saying it acknowledged “the hurt and disappointment many in our community felt due to our decisions on Pride Night.”

“We are truly sorry for the impact this had” – Fife Flyers apologising to the LGBTQ+ community

The statement continued: “We are truly sorry for the impact this had and understand why it has caused upset among the community. The Fife Flyers are committed to inclusion and aim to be a welcoming club for the LGBTQ+ community and for everyone who supports our team.”

The Elite Ice Hockey League Pride Week has been happening for several seasons since 2019. Coventry Blaze, Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers have held Pride Games in recent seasons.

Fife Flyers staged their first-ever Pride Night in January 2020, and in 2024 introduced the tartan Pride jersey, incorporating progressive Pride flag colours.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.