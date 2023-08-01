Sligo murders: Man pleads guilty to murder of two men

A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of two men in Sligo, Ireland in 2022.

On Monday (31 July) 23-year-old Yousef Palani pleaded guilty to the murders of Aidan Moffitt, 42, and Michael Snee, 58, who were both found dead in their homes on Sunday 10 April and Tuesday 12 April respectively.

As reported by the BBC, Palani, also pleaded guilty to intentionally causing serious harm to a third man – Anthony Burke from Sligo on 9 April.

His guilty plea has prevented the case from going to trial. Palani will be sentenced on 23 October, as per the BBC. At this point, victim impact evidence will also be heard.

Following the murders of the two men vigils were held. Their funerals were also held at the same time in April 2022.

Mr. Moffitt was remembered as a “caring, loyal, gentle, intelligent, dedicated” man as well as being “the best friend anyone could have.”

One of Mr. Moffitt’s friends, Martin McMahon, said in a eulogy: “He was an authentic gift to the world. His kindness was second to none, and bottomless.”

Mr. Snee was remembered as a “quintessential gentle person, much loved by all.”

His nephew, Aaron said Mr Snee “loved a bit of craic and having a laugh. He was always able to tell a good story. He had a huge community of friends.”