Rosie O’Donnell hits back at Trump’s threat to revoke her citizenship: ‘I’m everything you fear: a loud, queer woman’

Outspoken actress, comedian and LGBTQ+ rights advocate Rosie O’Donnell has made headlines after clapping back at US President Donald Trump‘s threat to revoke her citizenship.

The pair have been locked in a war of words stretching back decades, with Trump saying on Truth Social on Saturday (12 July 2025) he is “giving serious consideration to taking away” O’Donnell’s US citizenship, calling her a “threat to humanity” and stating she should remain in Ireland, where she recently relocated.

Known for fronting The Rosie O’Donnell Show from 1996 to 2002, the 63-year-old has long been a champion for LGBTQ+ rights. She publicly came out as a lesbian in 2002 and has used her platform to advocate for same-sex parenting, marriage equality, and inclusive education ever since.

“I am everything you fear: a loud woman, a queer woman” – Rosie O’Donnell

The New York-born star replied to Trump’s statement on Instagram: “You called me a ‘threat to humanity,’ but I am everything you fear: a loud woman, a queer woman, a mother who tells the truth… You build walls – I build a life for my autistic kid in a country where decency still exists.”

In a TikTok video posted earlier this year, And Just Like That… star O’Donnell said she would only consider returning to the US “when it is safe for all citizens to have equal rights.”

“It’s been heartbreaking to see what’s happening politically and hard for me personally as well,” they added.

Fellow comedian and former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, who, like O’Donnell, left the US and now lives in the UK – voiced her support for O’Donnell by posting a screenshot of the clash on her Instagram, captioned: “Good for you @rosie“.

DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, moved to the Cotswolds in late 2024, reportedly due to concerns about Trump’s leadership.

In the latest update, O’Donnell addressed the controversy again in a TikTok video posted Tuesday, captioned simply ‘Trumpy Tuesday’. In the clip, she reassured fans that she is safe and reflected on her long-running battle with Trump.

“I’ve had 20 years of abuse from him, so I knew it wasn’t going to stop,” she said.

The video has quickly gone viral, with over 100,000 likes and more than 7,600 comments, with many viewers rallying around O’Donnell and condemning Trump’s statements.

One comment said: “I’m glad you are good it’s shameful this is happening.”

Another: “Does anyone have the idea of Rosie O’Donnell running for presidency. I would definitely vote to save America.”