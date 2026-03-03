Rob Jetten reflects on becoming Dutch prime minister as fiancé Nicolás Keenan returns from hockey tournament

Rob Jetten has reflected on his achievements over the past month after becoming the youngest and first openly gay prime minister of the Netherlands.

The 38-year-old politician led his party, Democrats 66 (D66), to victory in October’s election against Geert Wilders, and was sworn in to spearhead a coalition government on 23 February.

Engaged to Olympic hockey player Nicolás Keenan, the pair made LGBTQ+ history as the first openly gay couple to hold the titles of prime minister and first spouse. They are set to wed next year.

“Nico back home again” – Rob Jetten celebrating fiancé Nicolás Keenan’s return as he is sworn in as prime minister

Celebrating the monumental month, Jetten posted a heartfelt message to Instagram, listing his notable achievements since taking office.

“What a month,” Jetten began. “From coalition talks to the palace steps. From my first Cabinet meeting to addressing our Olympic heroes. And in between, just life: visiting a newborn baby, attending a party congress, and Nico back home again.”

Keenan, who was honoured on the 2026 Attitude 101 ‘Sport’ list, returned from a hockey league competition in India as his fiancé was sworn in.

“Becoming prime minister is an enormous honour” – Jetten reflecting on becoming the youngest and first openly gay prime minister of the Netherlands

“Becoming prime minister is an enormous honour,” Jetten’s statement continued. “But what has moved me most is the amount of support and trust I’ve felt over the past few weeks. From colleagues, from our party, and from people across the country.”

The social-liberal party now spearheads a coalition government with the centre-right Christian Democratic Appeal and the liberal People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy.

“The smile is back in The Hague, and it’s here to stay… Now, officially as prime minister, it’s full steam ahead working for all Dutch people!”

World leaders congratulate Jetten’s appointment as prime minister

Jetten’s appointment has prompted a wave of congratulations from world leaders, though Donald Trump has remained silent.

The prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, the prime minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese and French president Emmanuel Macron are just some of those to send their best to the Netherlands’ prime minister.