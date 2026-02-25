Donald Trump fails to congratulate Dutch prime minister Rob Jetten as world leaders show support

Rob Jetten made history on Monday (23 February) as the youngest and first openly LGBTQ+ prime minister of the Netherlands, receiving widespread congratulations from world leaders.

While his new appointment has prompted a wave of congratulations from world leaders, Donald Trump has remained silent.

The 38-year-old Dutch politician was sworn into government after his party, Democrats 66, reached a breakthrough agreement to form a minority government.

“Congratulations, Mr Rob Jetten” – prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, sending his wishes to the new Dutch leader

The social-liberal party now spearheads a coalition government with the centre-right Christian Democratic Appeal and the liberal People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy, following Jetten’s party winning the most seats in October’s general election.

His appointment as the first openly gay prime minister of his country was met with widespread praise from both the community and world leaders.

The prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, penned via X: “Congratulations, Mr Rob Jetten, on assuming office as Prime Minister of the Netherlands.”

He continued: “India and the Netherlands share an extensive relationship across diverse sectors. I look forward to working closely with you to add further momentum to the growing ties between our two countries and peoples.”

“Australia and the Netherlands are good friends with shared values” – prime minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese congratulating Rob Jetten

Congratulations to @RobJetten on being sworn-in as Prime Minister.



The prime minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, posted a similar message via X: “Congratulations to Rob Jetten on being sworn in as Prime Minister.”

He added: “Australia and the Netherlands are good friends with shared values, and we look forward to deepening our cooperation further as we work together to uphold and defend peace, security and prosperity.”

French president Emmanuel Macron also sent his heartfelt congratulations in Dutch. Translated, he said: “Heartfelt congratulations, Rob Jetten, on your appointment as Prime Minister of the Netherlands.”

“I look forward to working together” – French president Emmanuel Macron praising Jetten’s government

He continued: “I look forward to working together on a more independent, more united and more democratic Europe to strengthen the relationship between the Netherlands and France. See you soon in Paris!”

Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, spoke directly with Jetten, thanking the Netherlands for its continued support of Ukraine on the first day of his tenure as prime minister.

Trump did not publicly congratulate Jetten. The Dutch prime minister has previously criticised the US president over Trump’s territorial ambitions in Greenland.

Jetten has commented on Trump’s ambitions to seek control over Greenland and Russia’s war in Ukraine

Speaking to The Associated Press, Jetten said: “We can continue talking and complaining about the US, but what we should do instead is make sure that European cooperation is strengthened, so that we can guarantee security and prosperity for our own citizens.”

He also commented on the ongoing war in Ukraine and Russia, despite Trump’s efforts to intervene, pledging to advance connections with Washington.

“Mainly on topics of security, the war in Ukraine, but also on an economic level, because the Dutch and American economies are very much interlinked,” he said.

In his first announcement as prime minister, Jetten took to social media to mark the political milestone: “From now on, a new phase begins.”