Rob Jetten becomes Netherlands youngest openly gay prime minister forming coalition government

Rob Jetten has become the youngest and first openly gay prime minister of the Netherlands, aged 38, after parties reached a breakthrough agreement to form a minority government.

After his party, Democrats 66 (D66), defeated Geert Wilders in October’s closely fought election, Jetten and his fiancé Nicolás Keenan are today (23 February) celebrating the historic milestone for the LGBTQ+ community.

Ahead of the ceremony, at which he was sworn in by King Willem-Alexander at the Huis ten Bosch Palace in The Hague, Jetten released a heartfelt statement on X.

“In a new phase, with great responsibility” – Rob Jetten ahead of being sworn in as the first openly gay Dutch prime minister

“Proud to be doing this together. In a new phase, with great responsibility and, above all, a shared promise to work for everyone in the Netherlands,” he wrote.

“By not dwelling on what’s wrong, but by building on what can be improved. That requires courage and collaboration,” he continued.

The 38-year-old leader of the social-liberal party now spearheads a coalition government with the centre-right Christian Democratic Appeal and the liberal People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy. Together, the three parties control 66 seats in the 150-seat lower house.

“Working together on solutions for the Netherlands” – Jetten making his first announcement as prime minister of the Netherlands

Moments later, he posted a video to Instagram, making his first announcement as the new Dutch prime minister.

“We’re ready to begin! The new cabinet has been sworn in and can officially get to work. A special moment after weeks of talks, decisions and cooperation,” he wrote.

“From now on, a new phase begins. The first cabinet meeting, the first debate with the House of Representatives. And above all: working together on solutions for the Netherlands,” Jetten concluded.

Jetten and fiancé Nicolás Keenan are set to marry next year

Jetten succeeded Dick Schoof, who served as Dutch prime minister from July 2024 to June 2025, the shortest-lived administration in Dutch history.

Celebrating the milestone with him was Attitude 101 ‘Sport’ list honouree Keenan, who, upon returning from a hockey league competition in India, posted a behind-the-scenes snippet of an excited Jetten preparing for the ceremony.

The Olympic hockey player is now set to take on new responsibilities as the country’s first spouse, with the couple planning to marry next year.