Rob Jetten moves closer to Dutch prime minister role after coalition breakthrough

Rob Jetten has moved a step closer to becoming the Netherlands’s next prime minister after parties reached a breakthrough agreement to form a minority government following months of political uncertainty.

The 38-year-old leader of the social-liberal Democrats 66 party is now positioned to take the top job after D66 concluded coalition talks with the centre-right Christian Democratic Appeal and the liberal People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy.

The agreement in principle was finalised in late January and is expected to be formally approved in the coming weeks.

Together, the three parties would control 66 seats in the 150-seat lower house, leaving the prospective cabinet ten seats short of a majority. Minority governments are relatively rare in Dutch politics and would require Jetten’s administration to negotiate support from opposition parties on a case-by-case basis in order to pass legislation.

The coalition breakthrough follows October 2025’s general election, which produced a fragmented parliament and an unexpected result. While pre-election polling had suggested far-right leader Geert Wilders and his Party for Freedom could dominate, D66 performed strongly, particularly in major cities, giving Jetten the leverage to lead government talks.

Jetten has said the incoming government will focus on housing affordability, migration management and increased defence spending, presenting the platform as a pragmatic response to voter concerns about cost of living pressures and international security.

Commenting on the broader significance of his campaign, Jetten previously told reporters that “it is possible to beat populist movements if you campaign with a positive message for your country”.

If confirmed, Jetten would become the Netherlands’s youngest prime minister and the first gay person to hold office. While the country has long been regarded as a leader on LGBTQ+ rights – including being the first nation to legalise same-sex marriage – no openly gay politician has previously led the Dutch government.

Outside politics, attention has also followed Jetten’s personal life. He is engaged to Nicolas Keenan, an Argentine-born Olympic hockey player, with the couple planning to marry next year.

The proposed coalition must still secure parliamentary backing and finalise ministerial appointments, but the agreement marks the clearest sign yet that the Netherlands is heading towards a new government.

