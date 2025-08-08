Rick Owens selling feet pics on OnlyFans to support LGBTQ+ youth

Fashion designer Rick Owens has launched an OnlyFans account to raise funds for the Allanah Foundation, an organisation supporting at-risk transgender youth and refugees.

The bisexual designer announced the fundraiser on Instagram last month, coinciding with the opening of his Temple of Love exhibition at the Palais Galliera in Paris.

“I have opened an OnlyFans account to raise funds for the Allanah Foundation” – Rick Owens

In an Instagram reel the Menswear Designer of the Year Award winner could be seen pushing a leg press machine with his bare feet, his left, tattooed with the word “so”, and the right, “cunt”.

He captioned the post: “In conjunction with the opening of my Temple of Love exhibition at the Palais Galliera, I have opened an OnlyFans account to raise funds for the Allanah Foundation, an organisation created by trans pioneer MissAllanahStarr to provide scholarships, mentorship programs, and resources for at-risk and in-danger trans youth and refugees.”

Owens revealed the account features videos of his feet, inspired by 19th-century Italian aristocrat Contessa di Castiglione, known for her flamboyant entrances in elaborate clothing.

“This is all about my own negotiations”

“In these feet videos I speak about the Contessa di Castiglione, a beauty of the 1800s and famous for sitting for photographic portraits which were new at the time. As her beauty faded, she retreated to an apartment in the Place Vendôme where she had the mirrors removed and the curtains closed and only did portraits of her feet until she died.”

He concluded his post: “This is all about my own negotiations with self display, vanity, and aging.”

“Shining light on a neglected part of our community, LGBT refugees” – Allanah Starr

The Allanah Foundation operates La Maison D’Allanah, a shelter in Versailles, France, for transgender youth and LGBTQ+ refugees.

Founder, actress and activist Allanah Starr, thanked Owens in an Instagram post, she called his fundraising “an immense gesture of not only offering financial support, but for shining light on a neglected part of our community, LGBT refugees.”

She went on to highlight the “dangers, struggles, and horrors facing LGBTQ asylum seekers.”

Owens is known for headline-making runway moments such as sending models down the catwalk in 2015 with their penises exposed.