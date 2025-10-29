Reform UK faces criticism as Danny Kruger claims ‘LGBT-supporting’ left-wing parties could ruin the UK

Reform UK MP Danny Kruger has come under heavy criticism after claiming that the UK could soon be led by an “appalling Hamas-supporting, LGBT-supporting nationalist party” yesterday (28 October).

Kruger, who recently left the Conservative Party to join Nigel Farage, made the remarks at a party press conference, in which he warned of what he called a “kaleidoscope of left-wing parties” threatening the country’s future.

“We’re up against Lib Dems, Labour, Greens, we’ve got the nationalists in Wales and Scotland, there’s [Jeremy] Corbyn,” he said. “It shows how bad things are in our country.”

“Appalling, Hamas-supporting, LGBT-supporting, nationalist party” – Danny Kruger on left-wing political parties

He went on to claim that after the next election, these groups could “get together and have some sort of appalling, Hamas-supporting, LGBT-supporting, nationalist party against the United Kingdom, trying to get us back into the EU – all the things the British people have rejected time and again.”

Speaking about his own party, Kruger said: “There is only one party that can offer that, and that is Reform, and a vote for anybody else, I’m afraid, risks this kaleidoscope of catastrophe, which is the other side.”

He concluded by stating that a vote for any other party “risks this kaleidoscope of catastrophe” and stressed that Reform UK was the only party that could offer the alternative.

“The Reform dinosaurs are out in force. Farage should own up” – Labour MP Sir Chris Bryant on Kruger’s anti-LGBTQ+ claims

So now Danny Kruger condemns the idea of a ‘LGBT- supporting’ government. The Reform dinosaurs are out in force. Farage should own up. His party is fuelled by antediluvian nonsense and in turn fuels division. — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) October 28, 2025

The remarks have sparked criticism from across the political spectrum. Labour MP Chris Bryant posted on X: “So now Danny Kruger condemns the idea of a ‘LGBT-supporting’ government. The Reform dinosaurs are out in force. Farage should own up. His party is fuelled by antediluvian nonsense and in turn fuels division.”

Polly Billington, Labour MP for East Thanet, also criticised Kruger’s comments in an interview with the Mirror, calling them “outdated and out of line… His words have direct consequences in our communities and should be condemned by Nigel Farage.”

According to the Telegraph, a Liberal Democrat source described Kruger’s language as “disgraceful and completely unacceptable.”

The spokesperson added: “Nigel Farage’s MPs clearly have views that are completely out of step with modern Britain and its values. Farage must confirm if he agrees with these comments.”

Reform UK has also been under criticism for “racist’ remarks made by MP Sarah Pochin

The controversy comes amid a turbulent period for Reform UK. Over the weekend, Reform MP Sarah Pochin faced outrage after saying that television adverts being “full of Black and Brown people… drives me mad.”

She later apologised, saying her words were “phrased poorly” and that she had been attempting to make a broader point about diversity in advertising.

Over the weekend on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg show Health, Secretary Wes Streeting said the remarks were “racist,” and that Pochin was “only sorry that she’s been caught and called out.”

Farage later described Pochin’s comments at a party press conference as “ugly” but insisted they were not “deliberately racist”.