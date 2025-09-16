Nigel Farage says children fare better under heterosexual parents: ‘The most stable relationships’

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has said that children fare better under heterosexual parents, which he branded “the most stable relationships” yesterday (15 September).

The comments came during a press conference in which Farage welcomed former Conservative MP Danny Kruger into the Reform party.

Kruger previously argued at the 2023 National Conservatism Conference that heterosexual marriage is “the only basis for a safe and successful society”.

“The ones that last the longest” – Nigel Farage on same-sex parents being more stable than LGBTQ+ parents

When asked if he agreed with Kruger’s stance, Farage replied: “The most stable relationships tend to be between men and women.”

Farage has been married twice, first to Gráinne Hayes and later to Kirsten Farage, now separated.

The Reform leader, who has often expressed support for Donald Trump, added: “I think one thing for certain is children who have two stable parents have a better chance in life. And the most stable relationships, maybe not my example, but the most stable relationships, the ones that last the longest, tend to be between men and women.

“I’m not absolutist about this in any way at all. I just happen to think of kids in the country not getting the start at home or at school that they deserve.”

“Stir up further hatred and division” – Nadia Whittome on Farage’s remarks on same-sex parents being more stable

The remarks drew criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates such as Labour MP Nadia Whittome, who told The Independent: “This is vile homophobia that has no bearing on reality. Make no mistake: Farage is seeking to reopen settled debates on gay marriage and adoption, in order to stir up further hatred and division. The rights of the whole LGBT+ community would be in danger under a Reform government.”

Earlier this year, Farage also reiterated his opposition to same-sex marriage. “It is a settled issue,” he said, as reported by The London Economic.

“I didn’t support it. I thought it was wrong to introduce it to the public without even putting it in a manifesto. I was very surprised that [former Conservative leader] David Cameron did that. I thought the civil partnership arrangement that we had was actually working equitably and fairly.”.

Reform UK, which is currently polling well, has also pledged to challenge transgender rights.

“We are proud of our country and history” – Reform UK on flying the St George’s flag

Earlier this year, Reform UK banned LGBTQ+ flags from being flown outside Reform-led councils. A party spokesperson told The Independent: “Reform UK will proudly fly the Union Jack, the St George’s Cross and county flags. Unlike Labour, we are proud of our country and history.”

Kruger’s move to Reform makes him the first sitting Conservative MP to defect to the party.