Forget the bar crawl – Avani+ Riverside Bangkok is doing Pride differently this spring

Bangkok Pride has grown into one of Asia’s most significant LGBTQ+ celebrations, and plenty of hotels are content to mark it with a cocktail and a rainbow – but Avani+ Riverside Bangkok hotel has other ideas.

On 30 May, the hotel is hosting One Route, For All – an inclusive half-morning event built around a community run through the riverside neighbourhood, open to guests and visitors of all identities, backgrounds and fitness levels.

The event brings together Rolling Run Club and Lululemon and sits within Avani’s All Pride, No Pause platform – the brand’s commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusive travel as a year-round position rather than a seasonal one.

What does the morning involve?

Rolling Run Club leads a guided 5km route through the surrounding neighbourhood, passing local coffee spots and landmarks along the way.

The route will be available as an in-room map after the event for anyone who wants to retrace it at their own pace.

(Image: Provided)

Back at the hotel, Lululemon takes over with a post-run yoga and stretching session on the rooftop, with the Chao Phraya River spread out below. The morning closes with a breakfast gathering and DJ set – two very good reasons to stick around.

How do I sign up?

The event is open to hotel guests and visitors alike. Visit the front desk or email the hotel directly to secure a spot.

What’s the hotel like?

SIN Rooftop Bar Bangkok (Image: Provided) SIN Rooftop Bar Bangkok (Image: Provided) SIN Rooftop Bar Bangkok (Image: Provided)

Avani+ Riverside Bangkok sits along the Chao Phraya River – known locally as the River of Kings – with 250 rooms ranging from standard rooms with rain showers through to junior suites and larger two-bedroom options, all with river views, minibars and complimentary Wi-Fi.

The lobby is on the 11th floor, rising to a 25-metre rooftop infinity pool on the 26th, where SEEN restaurant serves international cuisine with sweeping views across the water.

SIN Restaurant & Bar is the hotel’s intimate rooftop bar on the 27th floor, with a private glass elevator, DJs, and a cocktail menu built around themes of desire and indulgence.

A free shuttle boat runs to the Saphan Taksin BTS pier, connecting guests to the rest of the city – including ICONSIAM, the vast riverside mall just upriver.

Find out more and book your stay at the hotel’s official website.