Pride In London unveils striking portraits of LGBTQ Londoners for 2024 #WeAreEverywhere campaign

Pride In London have today shared a series of striking black and white portraits of everyday LGBTQ Londoners to launch its 2024 #WeAreEverywhere campaign.

The biggest LGBTQ festival in the UK returns on Saturday 29 June 2024.

The images will appear across the capital through out-of-home advertising, press, digital platforms, and social media throughout Pride Month in the lead up to the parade.

In the spirit of the campaign’s message of showing up and taking up space, Pride in London also invites everyone in the queer community to get involved by sharing their moments of everyday pride on social media with the hashtag #WeAreEverywhere.

“We are a vital part of the fabric of London” – Pride In London CEO

“This campaign confronts the increasing attacks on the queer community, particularly those who are trans and non-binary,” said Christopher Joell-Deshields, CEO of Pride in London. “#WeAreEverywhere underlines that our community is not a political talking point — we are a vital part of the fabric of London, powering our city every day.”

“In these urgent and unjust times, and ahead of July’s general election, this campaign and our upcoming Parade are a reminder of the power, importance and presence of our community.”

The General Election takes place on Thursday 4 July 2024.

Pride in London ‘s mission



‘Pride in London is a majority volunteer-led organisation responsible for delivering the capital’s flagship LGBTQ+ Pride parade and events since 2013. Pride in London’s mission is to promote visibility, unity and equality in society for all LGBTQ+ people and allies. We do this by producing LGBTQ+ Pride events that inspire, celebrate, educate, and commemorate our diverse community. The annual event now welcomes over 1.5 million LGBTQ+ people and allies onto the streets of London. For more information visit www.prideinlondon.org.’

A Pride In London rep added: “The United Kingdom has been backsliding on LGBTQ+ rights every single year since 2015, according to ILGA-Europe’s Rainbow Map. Trans and non-binary people are being increasingly dehumanised and targeted in political rhetoric, all while their fundamental rights are rapidly being eroded.

“Our Government has pledged to implement policy essentially banning the discussion of gender identity in schools. Even the act of civil servants wearing a rainbow lanyard is being called ‘political.'”