Schools must not teach children about gender identity, demands government

Schools must not teach about gender identity or provide sex education to children under nine, under new government proposals.

The guidance – reminiscent of Thatcher-era Section 28, which repressed discussion of LGBTQ issues in schools – is now open to an eight-week public consultation.

Once finalised, it will become statutory and schools will be expected to follow it.

The new proposals, shared by the Department for Education today (Thursday 16 May 2024), follow DfE claims of “multiple reports of disturbing materials being used in Relationships, Sex and Health Education (RSHE) lessons”.

The guidance also prevents discussion of contraception and sexual violence until the third year of secondary school, when most pupils are 13.

LGBTQ-inclusive ‘Relationships Education’ is currently compulsory in English primary schools, as is ‘Relationships and Sex Education’ (RSE) in secondary schools, including faith schools, under regulations applied from September 2020.

Section 28 was legislation introduced in 1988 under then-Conservative-leader Margaret Thatcher that banned the “promotion of homosexuality” and “acceptability of homosexuality as a pretended family relationship” by local authorities.

“Disturbing content”

Commenting on the guidelines, Prime Minister and Conservative leader Rishi Sunak said in a statement: “Parents rightly trust that when they send their children to school, they are kept safe and will not be exposed to disturbing content that is inappropriate for their age. That’s why I was horrified to hear reports of this happening in our classrooms last year.

“I will always act swiftly to protect our children and this new guidance will do exactly that, while supporting teachers to teach these important topics sensitively and giving parents access to curriculum content if they wish.”

Professor Emeritus Harvey Milk Institute and CEO of Schools OUT, Sue Sanders, told Attitude of the news: “At Schools OUT we believe that every LGBT+ person should feel safe, seen and thrive in education and beyond. We are currently reviewing the draft guidance released today and reflecting on how this will impact on the education of young LGBT+ people and the wider learning environment.”

Government statement on introduction of Relationships, Sex and Health Education (RSHE) age ratings



“Children will be protected from inappropriate teaching on sensitive topics thanks to new proposals from the government. Following multiple reports of disturbing materials being used in Relationships, Sex and Health Education (RSHE) lessons, the Department for Education has published updated guidance that will ensure content is factual, appropriate and that children have the capacity to fully understand everything they are being taught.



“Parents will have the right to see the resources that are being used to teach their children about relationships, health and sex in all circumstances and new age limits will be introduced so that children are not introduced to content they may not have the maturity to understand. Sex education will not be taught before Year 5, and at that point from a purely scientific standpoint.



“The contested theory of gender identity will not be taught and the guidance confirms copyright law should not be a barrier to sharing curriculum materials with parents – with the updated curriculum open for an eight week consultation from today (16 May).



“At secondary school pupils will learn about legally ‘protected’ characteristics, such as sexual orientation and gender reassignment, but the updated guidance is clear that schools should not teach about the concept of gender identity.



“In light of the Cass Review, it is important that schools take a cautious approach to teaching about this sensitive topic, and do not use any materials that present contested views as fact, including the view that gender is a spectrum. This is in line with the Department’s gender questioning guidance, which also takes a cautious approach to assist teachers in ensuring they are acting in the best interests of children.”

“Age-appropriate content”

In a statement, Secretary of State for Education of the United Kingdom Gillian Keegan said: “This updated guidance puts protecting children at its heart, and enshrines parents’ right to know what their children are being taught.

“It will support schools with how and when to teach often difficult and sensitive topics, leaving no doubt about what is appropriate to teach pupils at every stage of school.

“Parents can be reassured once and for all their children will only learn age-appropriate content.”

Dee Whitnell, a qualified sex educator and founder of Trans Kids Deserve To Grow Up, told Attitude of the news: “As a sex educator and trans ex-teacher who has previously worked in schools with young people, I can see how dangerous this new guidance is, not only for trans youth who are being erased from the classroom, but for all young people. Withholding education on contraception, STIs, abortion, sexual violence and abuse until year nine is simply too late – and this is even more dangerous with the fact that young people will be taught about conception in year five but not how to have safer sex. It will lead to an increase in risky sexual behaviours by young people, as well as higher rates of discrimination and abuse towards trans pupils and teachers.

“As a trans teacher, would I have had to say that there are only ‘two biological sexes’ and erase my own identity in front of my class? We will see a drop in trans individuals going into teaching and therefore, a decline in trans representation in the classroom.”

Workshop and Training Lead of Pop’n’Olly, Jack Lynch, told Attitude: “LGBT+ children exist. Trans and non binary children exist. Stopping schools talking about gender identity will not prevent these children from existing. It will instead, much like Section 28 did before it, lead to a generation of children feeling isolated and ashamed. This new draft guidance does not reflect the situation in schools, it does not respect the skills and knowledge of teachers to provide quality, age appropriate education and will have devastating consequences on the children it claims to protect.



“At Pop’n’Olly we are asking anyone that can to help us by donating a copy of our LGBT+ inclusive book so we can get a copy in every UK primary school and help show LGBT+ children that they are not alone, and that they are supported and they are loved.”

Stonewall co-founder Michael Cashman meanwhile said on X: “And, as I predicted, nearly 4 years ago, the tory, government re-introducing a version of section 28 in schools. Education empowers, it does not diminish an individual.”

“Revolution in the streets”

Last year, in an interview with Attitude, Oscar-winning actor and Stonewall co-founder Sir Ian McKellen said he feared a return of Section 28.

“I hope it’s too late now, and that schools have reversed and follow the law. And do not discriminate on the grounds of sexuality,” he said. “That’s the law of the land. But I suppose that law could be tweaked. And that would be dreadful.”

He went on: “I think governments who will now try to change things, put things in reverse will find it very difficult. I think there would be revolution in the streets, frankly.”

Earlier this month, MP for Rochdale George Galloway made headlines when he said he does not support LGBTQ-inclusive education.

“I don’t want my children prematurely sexualised at all,” he said in an interview. “I don’t want them taught that some things are normal when their parents don’t believe that they’re normal.”

“There’s lot of things not normal,” he added. “Doesn’t mean you have to hate something that isn’t normal. But if my children are taught, whatever the current vogue number is, 76, or 97, whatever the number, of purported genders that exist, I don’t want my children taught that.”