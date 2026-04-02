Pride in London sacks former CEO Christopher Joell-Deshields after misconduct probe

Pride in London has released a statement following the termination of former CEO Christopher Joell-Deshields‘s employment in March 2026.

Rebecca Paisis was appointed interim CEO in September 2025 and continues in the role following the outcome of investigations into Joell-Deshields’s misconduct.

Joell-Deshields had been suspended in 2024 following a series of bullying and financial misconduct allegations. In January 2026, he faced allegations of contempt of court for failing to comply with a High Court order to return company property.

“Pride in London exists to champion the LGBTQ+ community of London” – Rebecca Paisis, Pride in London interim CEO ahead of the 2026 event

Under Paisis and the London LGBT Community Pride Board, the organisation was brought in line with fiduciary obligations, with a new governance structure implemented to ensure high standards.

In a new statement addressing Joell-Deshields’s departure, Paisis reaffirmed that Pride in London will continue to uphold its promises to stakeholders, volunteers and the LGBTQ+ community.

She said: “Pride in London exists to champion the LGBTQ+ community of London. We stand for unity, visibility, and equality for all.”

“I am focused on delivering another safe and successful event” – Paisis on Pride in London 2026

She continued: “That purpose is at the heart of everything we do and guides every decision we make. I would like to thank our community and all our stakeholders for their support in recent months, especially our volunteers who make Pride in London possible.

“As we enter the delivery phase for Pride in London 2026, I am focused on delivering another safe and successful event and leading the organisation with integrity.”

Paisis has served the London LGBTQ+ community for over 25 years, overseeing Pride in London 2023, 2024, and 2025, and will see the event into 2026.

When is Pride in London 2026?

Pride in London 2026 is scheduled to return on 4 July, attracting around 30,000 participants each year. For more information ahead of the big day, you can visit their official website.