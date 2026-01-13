Suspended London Pride CEO faces contempt of court amid misconduct probe

The suspended chief executive of Pride in London is due to appear at the high court this week over claims he failed to comply with an order requiring him to surrender control of the organisation’s financial and digital systems.

Christopher Joell-Deshields, who has led the charity since 2022, is accused of retaining access to Pride in London’s bank accounts, social media profiles and internal tools despite an injunction granted in September.

Lawyers for London LGBT Community Pride CIC say they were left with no option but to begin contempt of court proceedings after he allegedly ignored repeated warnings, the Guardian reports.

Christopher Joell-Deshields was suspended from Pride in London in 2024 over bullying and financial misconduct allegations

At a hearing last autumn, Joell-Deshields agreed to an order instructing him to provide “all usernames, passwords, personal identification numbers and other information” linked to Pride in London’s operational accounts. The organisation claims he deliberately failed to comply in order to prevent “the full extent of his actions becoming apparent to the disciplinary investigator”.

Legal documents state that the interim order carried a penal notice warning that failure to comply could result in him being “imprisoned, fined and/or have your assets seized”.

Pride in London runs the UK’s largest LGBTQ+ public event, attracting around 30,000 participants each year. Joell-Deshields was suspended in 2024 after a series of bullying and financial misconduct allegations, which remain under internal investigation.

According to whistleblowers, internal fraud systems flagged two accounts that had spent £7,125 of the vouchers on luxury items

Among the claims previously reported was the alleged misuse of food and drink vouchers donated by a corporate sponsor for Pride volunteers. According to whistleblowers, internal fraud systems flagged two accounts that had spent £7,125 of the vouchers on luxury items including Apple HomePod and AirPods devices, as well as high-end fragrances such as Creed Aventus and Burberry Hero.

The sponsor reportedly warned that “the pattern and nature of the transactions strongly suggested personal – rather than organisational – benefit”. One of the accounts flagged was said to belong to Joell-Deshields.

Pride in London is funded through its own fundraising activity alongside a £625,000 grant from the Mayor of London spread over five years.

Lawyers for the organisation also claim there are concerns Joell-Deshields “may be seeking to frustrate the processes of the court” by refusing to acknowledge service of the contempt application, despite it having been delivered personally.

Joell-Deshields did not respond to requests for comment by the Guardian. Attitude has also attempted to make contact.

Subscribe to Attitude magazine in print, download the Attitude app, and follow Attitude on Apple News+. Plus, find Attitude on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.