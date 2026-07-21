Best adults-only hotels in Cyprus? Ayã Resort makes a strong case

Driving from the west of Cyprus, we exit the motorway on the edge of Ayia Napa town, the road sweeping around to bring us to the brilliant white triple-arched entrance of Ayã Resort. This adults-only sanctuary opened in July 2025 and pitched itself as being “designed for guests seeking both vibrant energy and serene exclusivity”. The vision was to create a calm retreat for those keen to engage with the local hedonism of the nearby party town, while also offering the elegance and appeal of an island escape.

Ayã Resort fully delivers on that promise. It’s a veritable idyll of serenity nestled inland on the far eastern Mediterranean island. Combining Mykonian and Indonesian influences, everything flows with ease, from the winding pathways that wend through the resort to three circular pools that boast 3,000 square metres of sun-drenched lounging options. We nestle by the middle pool on a large double bed that juts out over the water, giving us the feeling of being at sea. Three margaritas and two plates from the Sushi Bar later, and we sink into the sunbed and doze off, gently baking under the Cyprus sun.

The highlight of our stay at Ayã Resort

Ayã Resort suite, Cyprus (Image: Provided)

Across the pool is our ground-floor suite – genuinely the star of the show with its swim-up outdoor deck offering direct access to the water. Inside the room, the flow continues – there are no sharp edges here, doorways are rounded off and corners curve seamlessly from floor to wall to ceiling. Spacious does not do the room justice. Our large suite’s open-plan layout invites the outside light gloriously in, as grass-covered lampshades and an immense wooden headboard evoke a natural vibe.Together, it creates a graceful sense of feng shui as our morning flows into afternoon, then seamlessly through to sundown.

That evening, we dine at the Mānna restaurant on starters of juicy prawns, and a leg of lamb main that slides off the bone on a bed of perfectly cooked barley. Across the resort, the main bar has been transformed into a nightclub, with regular events hosted by clubs such as Space Ibiza or local Cypriot parties like Love Generation. We leave the kids to it, and watch on from our deck across the water, martini in hand.

An adult escape from Ayia Napa’s party season

Ayã Resort, Cyprus (Image: Provided)

The next day, we take a car transfer across to nearby Riva Beach House, located by Ayia Napa Marina. This intimate and chilled spot is perfect for sun-seekers with its west-facing beach. Hugged by rocks that create a bay of calm, crystal-clear waters, it feels like a secret escape from the hectic peak-season Ayia Napa family spots and party beach bars. Also of note: the sushi at the Riva restaurant is fabulous, and one of the best this experienced Cyprus visitor has had on the island – definitely worth indulging in.

Ayã Resort offers a new and refreshing retreat for those seeking something uniquely intimate on an already special island.

For more information about Ayã Resort, and to book your stay, visit their official website.

This is a feature appearing in issue 371 of Attitude magazine, on sale in print and digital now. Order Attitude magazine issue 371 in print now, or in digital on the links below on Apple News+ and the Attitude app.