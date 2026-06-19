Show me the receipts: Examining Andy Burnham’s history of LGBTQ-allyship after his by-election win

Fresh from his return to Westminster following his Makerfield by-election victory, Andy Burnham finds himself back in the conversation about Labour‘s future. Long dubbed the “King of the North”, the former health secretary and mayor of Greater Manchester has spent much of his career presenting himself as a socially liberal politician with a strong commitment to equality.

Unlike some public figures whose allyship conveniently arrived alongside changing public opinion, Burnham’s LGBTQ+ receipts stretch back to the 1980s. From campaigning against Section 28 to defending trans inclusion at the height of Britain’s culture wars, he’s built up one of the most consistently pro-LGBTQ+ records in politics.

But is there anything lurking in the archives? Let’s find out.

1988

As an 18-year-old student activist, Burnham marched against Margaret Thatcher’s Section 28 legislation, which prohibited the “promotion” of homosexuality in schools. He later said opposition to the law helped shape his political outlook.

2003

Burnham voted to repeal Section 28 in England and Wales, helping bring an end to one of the most notorious pieces of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in modern British history.

2004

He voted in favour of the Civil Partnership Act, giving same-sex couples legal recognition for the first time.

2007

Burnham supported regulations outlawing discrimination based on sexual orientation in the provision of goods and services.

2008

He voted to extend IVF rights to lesbian couples. Burnham later admitted that his support for LGBTQ+ equality caused tensions with some members of his Catholic family.

2010

Breaking with many conservatives in public life, Burnham urged Pope Benedict XVI and the Catholic Church to modernise their approach to homosexuality and same-sex relationships.

2013

Burnham voted for the Marriage (Same Sex Couples) Act, helping legalise equal marriage in England and Wales. During his later Labour leadership campaign, he proudly noted: “I’ve voted for everything.”

2015

When questions were raised during his Labour leadership campaign about whether he had been vocal enough on LGBTQ+ issues, former Labour parliamentary candidate Kevin McKeever came to his defence in the New Statesman, insisting Burnham had “no case to answer” and pointing to his unwavering voting record.

2018

Burnham appointed former Lord Mayor of Manchester Carl Austin-Behan as his LGBTQ+ adviser – believed to be the first role of its kind attached to a metro mayor. Austin-Behan had previously been dismissed from the RAF simply for being gay.

2018

His administration launched Greater Manchester’s LGBTQ+ Equality Panel and committed to tackling inequalities affecting lesbian, gay, bi and trans residents.

2019

Burnham backed reform of the Gender Recognition Act and supported simplifying the process for trans people to obtain legal recognition.

2020

Burnham met with representatives from the LGB Alliance regarding proposed Gender Recognition Act reforms. The organisation has been criticised by many LGBTQ+ groups and trans campaigners. His office later stressed that Burnham had “made his support for the trans community very clear over the years” and noted that concerns surrounding the organisation had not been raised before the meeting took place.

2022

Burnham publicly defended trans inclusion, arguing that trans women should be able to use women’s toilets and dismissing efforts to turn the issue into a divisive culture war. His comments drew criticism from gender-critical campaigners but were welcomed by many LGBTQ+ activists.

2022

He pledged Greater Manchester’s support for ending conversion therapy for all LGBTQ+ people and backed efforts to ban the practice.

2025

Burnham formally apologised for decades of discrimination against LGBTQ+ people by Greater Manchester Police, describing the historic treatment of gay and trans people as “shameful”.

VERDICT

Andy Burnham is an ally.

Not because he says the right things every June, but because the receipts show he has spent nearly four decades backing LGBTQ+ equality – often before it was popular.