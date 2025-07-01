Elio: Pixar reportedly removed queer-coded elements from character during production

Adrian Molina, the original director of Disney Pixar’s Elio, envisioned the title character with subtle queer-coded elements, according to a new report – that is, until studio leadership toned them down, making Elio more traditionally masculine.

After a test screening in 2023, audiences liked the film – which wouldn’t hit theatres until last month (20 June) – however, following feedback from Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter, Molina soon left the project.

The Hollywood Reporter‘s Ryan Gajewski writes that ‘there are differing accounts of the exact feedback that the director received from Pixar boss Pete Docter when the lights went up, with rumours circulating in some of the studio’s circles that Molina was hurt by the conversation.’

Directors Madeline Sharafian and later Domee Shi took over and reworked the film significantly. Upon release, it earned just $20.8 million domestically, the lowest opening frame at the box office in Pixar’s history.

Elio’s love of fashion, his “trash-ion show” pink tank top, and the decor in his bedroom hinting at a same-gender crush were some of the character developments removed.

“Deeply saddened and aggrieved”

Former Pixar assistant editor Sarah Ligatich gave feedback during Elio production as a member of the company’s internal LGBTQ group PixPRIDE. “I was deeply saddened and aggrieved by the changes that were made,” she told The Hollywood Reporter this week.

A former Pixar artist who wished to stay anonymous meanwhile told the outlet: “It was pretty clear through the production of the first version of the film that [studio leaders] were constantly sanding down these moments in the film that alluded to Elio’s sexuality of being queer.”

“Suddenly, you remove this big, key piece, which is all about identity, and Elio just becomes about totally nothing,” said the artist.

America Ferrera was originally cast as Elio’s mom, Olga, but left the project — reportedly due to scheduling conflicts and creative shifts following Molina’s departure.

When the film was released in theatres, it received positive reviews, sporting an 81 per cent critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, along with an A CinemaScore (A+ for viewers under 25).

Upcoming projects by Pixar like Hoppers have also been toned down in terms of themes like environmentalism, according to Hollywood Reporter sources.

Attitude has reached out to Pixar for comment.