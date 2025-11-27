Tucker Carlson challenges Piers Morgan to say ‘f****t’ after using slur himself: ‘You’re allowed to be homophobic if you want’

Piers Morgan and Tucker Carlson debated an anti-gay slur in a controversial interview, in which Carlson pushed Morgan to say “faggot” after repeatedly using the word himself.

Appearing on the Tucker Carlson Network this morning (27 November), Morgan was interviewed by the former Fox News broadcaster, where they discussed trans identities and offensive rhetoric.

Carlson asked Morgan: “Would you say the word ‘faggot’ on camera?” after a viewer wrote in to the show saying she was beaten up by a “faggot” and later arrested.

“You’re allowed to be homophobic if you want” – Tucker Carlson encouraging anti-gay rhetoric

“She’s arrested and convicted of a hate crime. The guy who beat her up is not arrested or convicted,” added Carlson. “It was not a homophobic act… you’re allowed to be homophobic if you want, in a free country,” he said.

Tucker: “Would you say the word ‘faggot’ on camera?”



Piers Morgan: “No.”



Tucker: “You don’t want to get arrested, do you?”



Tucker challenges Piers Morgan to exercise his right to free speech to its fullest extent: pic.twitter.com/piTWJT7GF4 — Tucker Carlson Network (@TCNetwork) November 27, 2025

Highlighting the use of the word, Carlson asked if the former Good Morning Britain presenter would say it, to which Morgan replied “no”. He said he found the story “ridiculous” and would not say the word, not out of fear of being arrested, but because it is “derogatory”.

“Is it like gay-bashing?” Carlson asked, before Morgan related it to the trans debate: “My whole issue with the trans debate, for example, is that you don’t need to slide into actually saying derogatory stuff about trans people to make the point that women’s rights should be protected.”

“I’m allowed to [say it] but I don’t want to” – Piers Morgan on using the word “faggot”

He described it as “deliberately sneering” before asking the interviewer whether he would say the word. Carlson replied: “I just did,” followed by several f-slurs with a smile on his face.

Morgan ended the discussion by saying: “I’m allowed to [say it] but I don’t want to.”

The British broadcaster released a new book titled Woke Is Dead: How Common Sense Triumphed in an Age of Total Madness in October, in which he dedicates a whole chapter to his trans views.

In the book, Morgan writes against what he calls the “woke mind virus” and shows support for anti-trans advocate JK Rowling.

Carlson also has a history of anti-LGBTQ+ comments, recently claiming that US politician Pete Buttigieg was a “fake gay guy” in October after Kamala Harris wrote in her memoir about him potentially being her deputy.

Subscribe to Attitude print, download the Attitude app, and follow us on Apple News+. Plus: find us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, X and YouTube.