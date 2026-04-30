UK makes anti-LGBTQ+ hate crime an ‘aggravated offence’ in landmark law change

Following a long string of advancements, anti-LGBTQ+ hate crime has officially become an “aggravated offence” under UK law.

The amendment, spearheaded by UK LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall since 2024, makes it so that, under the Crime and Policing Bill, anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes are treated equally alongside offences motivated by race and religion.

Approved by Royal Assent yesterday (29 April), it gives LGBTQ+ victims and survivors more time to access criminal justice.

“A significant step forward for LGBTQ+ rights” – Stonewall CEO, Simon Blake OBE, celebrating the anti-LGBTQ+ hate crime equalisation

Stonewall, which launched the “Hold My Hand” campaign in 2024 to make anti-LGBTQ+ hate crimes an “aggravated offence”, celebrated the monumental moment it had fought so hard to achieve.

Simone Blake OBE, Stonewall CEO, said in a statement: “I am delighted that our campaign to equalise the punishment for anti-LGBTQ+ hate crime has been successful, a significant step forward for LGBTQ+ rights. In recent years, rising levels of hate crime against LGBTQ+ communities have been deeply concerning. Everyone deserves to feel safe to be themselves, without fear of harm.”

Drawing attention to concerning statistics, she said: “With anti-LGBTQ+ hate crime now recognised as an aggravated offence, I hope this sends a clear message that there is no hierarchy of hate, and that crimes against LGBTQ+ people will be treated with the seriousness they deserve.”

“I am proud that Stonewall has played a key role” – Blake marking anti-LGBTQ+ hate crime’s becoming an “aggravated offence”

“I am proud that Stonewall has played a key role in securing this change in the law, marking the first legislative change in Westminster for LGBTQ+ rights in over a decade.”

According to the official government website, in the last five years, official police-recorded hate crime based on sexual orientation has increased by 20 per cent, and those based on trans identity have increased by 50 per cent.

Galop, the UK’s LGBTQ+ anti-abuse charity, reported a 65 per cent increase in victims seeking support in summer 2024.

“This long-overdue change in law is a welcome step” – Ben Kernighan, Galop’s co-CEO, welcoming the legislation

Speaking out following the equalisation of anti-LGBTQ+ hate crime, Ben Kernighan, Galop’s co-CEO, said: “At a time when the LGBT+ community is navigating an increasingly hostile environment, paired with the rollback of LGBTQ+ rights across the globe, this long-overdue change in law is a welcome step in addressing the intensifying hate our community faces.”

He added: “We know from our services that public life is becoming less safe for LGBTQ+ people in the UK, especially for trans+ people. This legislative change means LGBTQ+ victims and survivors will now be given the same protections and access to justice as other groups impacted by hate crime.”

To support Stonewall in their LGBTQ+ rights endeavours, please visit their official website.