George Michael musical reportedly planned for Broadway with West End transfer

A George Michael musical is reportedly in the works in New York, with hopes of transferring to London’s West End.

Allegedly set to premiere on Broadway, the late singer’s sister, Yioda Panayiotou is said to have held private talks with producers about the project.

The musical would reportedly feature several of Michael’s biggest hits while telling the story of his rise to fame with pop duo Wham! and his later solo success.

“Yioda has warmed to the idea” – a source revealing that George Michael’s sister is open to the idea of a musical honouring his legacy

George Michael on the cover of Attitude (Image: Attitude)

A source told The Sun: “Over the years George’s family have rejected countless big-money deals to turn his life into a biopic or stage show.”

“But in recent months Yioda has warmed to the idea – especially with this year marking a decade since her brother’s passing.”

The George Michael musical is allegedly in development, with seven-time Olivier Award nominee Maria Friedman, recognised for the 1999 Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat film, linked as director.

When did George Michael pass away?

Michael passed away aged 53 on Christmas Day, 25 December 2016, from natural causes.

Last year marked nine years since Michael’s passing, with Wham!’s ‘Last Christmas’ topping the charts just two weeks into the 2025 festive season.

He rose to fame in the 1980s with hits including ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go’, ‘Club Tropicana’ and ‘Last Christmas’ alongside Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley.

Michael’s solo career saw more than 100 million records sold worldwide

George Michael (Image: Attitude)

Following Michael’s departure from the group in 1986, the global pop sensation went on to sell more than 100 million records worldwide, becoming known for hits such as ‘Freedom! ’90’ and ‘Careless Whisper’.

Michael publicly came out as gay in April 1998, following an arrest for engaging in a “lewd act” in a public toilet with another man in Beverly Hills.

Speaking about his sexuality and the arrest in an interview with CNN, he declared: “I’m not ashamed, I’m just pissed with myself for having been so stupid.”

Michael was on the cover of Attitude in May 2004, where he discussed his life, career and coming out to his mother. To read Michael’s full cover interview, please visit our revisited feature.

Tina Turner’s and Chaka Khan’s careers have also been transformed into musical adaptations

The George Michael musical follows a series of star-studded stage adaptations honouring the careers of acclaimed music icons.

One such example is TINA – The Tina Turner Musical, which appeared in London’s West End as a tribute to the Queen of Rock ’n’ Roll, who passed away in May 2023.

Another notable example is I’m Every Woman – The Chaka Khan Musical, which celebrates the “Queen of Funk” and her musical legacy. Khan celebrated her 73rd birthday in March this year and performed at Pride in London 2025 to a sold-out crowd.