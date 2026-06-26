Peter Tatchell accuses FIFA of failing to vet anti-LGBTQ+ World Cup teams

FIFA has been accused of failing to check whether World Cup teams from countries that criminalise homosexuality would select an openly gay player.

The criticism comes from veteran LGBTQ+ campaigner Peter Tatchell, who is in Seattle ahead of today’s (26 June) Iran v Egypt fixture – dubbed the city’s ‘Pride Match’ – where he is calling on football’s governing body to enforce its own anti-discrimination rules.

Last week, the Peter Tatchell Foundation wrote to FIFA president Gianni Infantino urging the organisation to seek written assurances from 11 competing nations that no player would be excluded from their national team because they are gay.

Which World Cup teams were asked to confirm gay players wouldn’t be excluded?

Those countries are Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Senegal, Qatar, Tunisia, Morocco, Iraq, Uzbekistan and Algeria.

However, in a letter dated 23 June, FIFA declined to say whether it had sought those assurances, instead stating: “The selection of players is the responsibility of the respective participating FIFA member associations.”

The governing body also reiterated that “discrimination of any kind, including on account of sexual orientation or any other reason, has no place in our game.”

Tatchell argues the response fails to answer the central question of whether FIFA has checked that participating teams comply with its own rules. Under Article 4.1 of FIFA’s statutes, discrimination based on sexual orientation is prohibited, while participating national associations agree to comply with those statutes by entering the tournament.

“[FIFA] has no evidence they comply with its own rules” – Peter Tatchell on anti-LGBTQ+ World Cup teams

“FIFA is staging a Pride Match between Iran and Egypt while refusing to say whether it has checked if either country would select a gay footballer,” Tatchell said from Seattle.

“That is a shocking failure of governance and accountability. If FIFA has not asked these teams whether gay players can be selected, it has no evidence that they comply with its own rules.”

FIFA did confirm that supporters of all sexual orientations and gender identities are welcome at World Cup matches and that rainbow flags are permitted under its Stadium Code of Conduct.

What did his original letter ask?

But Tatchell said that assurance does not go far enough.

“Fans may be welcome as spectators, but FIFA has failed to ensure LGBT+ players are welcome as footballers,” he said.

His original letter also asked FIFA to respond to reports that Iran had threatened to stop play if rainbow Pride flags were displayed by supporters. While FIFA confirmed such flags are permitted, it did not specifically address those reports.