‘People should be concerned’ warns Jim Obergefell as US Supreme Court nears same-sex marriage debate

LGBTQ+ advocate Jim Obergefell has warned that “people should be concerned” as the US Supreme Court weighs Kim Davis’s appeal to reconsider marriage equality for same-sex couples.

The former Kentucky county clerk, who refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, is asking the highest court not to reconsider the law legalising same-sex marriage nationwide.

The US Supreme Court will meet privately on tomorrow (7 November) to consider whether to review the case that could challenge nationwide LGBTQ+ rights.

“A twisting and perverting of what our founders intended” – Jim Obergefell on Kim Davis’s appeal to overturn same-sex marriage

Jim Obergefell, the plaintiff in Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalised gay marriage in the US in 2015, called Davis’s actions and concerning appeal perverted.

In a previous interview with Advocate, he said: “This modern version of religious freedom – this belief that one’s personal religion trumps everything else – is a twisting and perverting of what our founders intended.”

Obergefell said Davis’s refusal to follow the law highlighted a broader problem. “She swore an oath to serve all people,” he said. “And yet she used her government position to persecute others.”

The former clerk was arrested in 2015 and is now appealing a $100,000 jury award for emotional damages and $260,000 in attorneys’ fees.

“Absolutely, people should be concerned. I’m concerned” – Obergefell on the uncertain future of same-sex marriage

In the activist’s interview on Saturday, he expressed his worries: “Absolutely, people should be concerned. I’m concerned.”

“Yesterday I officiated a wedding for a cousin who asked whether they should get married now instead of waiting. My answer was yes,” he added with a dig to Davis.

Obergefell explained that even with the Respect for Marriage Act in place, states could still act quickly to block new marriages if Obergefell v. Hodges was overturned.

“Ohio could immediately say, ‘no more marriage licenses for queer couples” – Obergefell on the US Supreme Court meeting on same-sex marriage

“Ohio [where I live] still has a Defense of Marriage Act on the books,” he said. “If Obergefell is overturned, Ohio could immediately say, ‘no more marriage licenses for queer couples.'”

Obergefell also warned that political forces opposed to LGBTQ+ rights have shown a willingness to manipulate electoral systems to maintain power.

“We have a political party that has turned its back on democracy,” he said. “They’re doing everything they can solely to remain in power – to punish and to be vindictive.”

Support for same-sex marriage in the US has grown from 60% in 2015 to 70% in 2025, according to Gallup, though if the Supreme Court decide tomorrow to adhere to Davies’ calls, the legal definition of marriage could be at risk.