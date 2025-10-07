Ofcom takes no action as GB News breaches broadcasting rules with homophobic slur

GB News will not face any sanctions from Ofcom, despite breaching broadcasting rules after a presenter used a homophobic slur on air.

The UK’s media regulator found that the conservative channel breached its Broadcasting Code in January, when Josh Howie compared LGBTQ+ people to child abusers during his opinion show Headliners.

The incident came after Howie referenced a quote from Episcopalian bishop Mariann Budde, who had urged US president Donald Trump to “show mercy” to queer people. Howie added: “I just want to say that that includes paedos.”

Josh Howie’s comment “clearly had the potential to cause a high degree of offence”- Ofcom

The remark sparked over 71,500 complaints to the regulator.

Following a six-month investigation, Ofcom ruled on Monday (6 October) that Howie’s comment “clearly had the potential to cause a high degree of offence” by “appearing to conflate or associate some sexualities and/or gender identities with paedophilia, particularly given how well-established this is as a prejudicial trope against homosexual people”.

The regulator confirmed that GB News had breached Rule 2.3 of the Broadcasting Code, which states: “Generally accepted standards must be applied to the contents of television and radio services… so as to provide adequate protection for members of the public from the inclusion in such services of harmful and/or offensive material.”

Despite this, Ofcom chose not to impose a sanction, citing an on-air apology issued by Howie in February. In it, he claimed his comments were a joke and insisted he wasn’t trying to compare “LGB people” to paedophilia. Notably, Howie said LGB rather than LGBTQ+, seemingly leaving trans people out of the apology. Ofcom deemed this response sufficient, stating it “considered this action was adequate” and that “the matter is resolved”.

This isn’t the first time GB News has faced regulatory action. Last year, the channel was fined £100,000 for breaching impartiality rules after a programme featuring Prime Minister Rishi Sunak failed to present “an appropriately wide range of significant viewpoints”. GB News chief executive Angelos Frangopoulos called that decision “a direct attack on free speech and journalism in the United Kingdom”.