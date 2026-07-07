GB News faces Ofcom complaints after broadcasting anti-Pride speaker’s ‘dangerous’ remarks

GB News has faced backlash after broadcasting anti-Pride journalist Caroline Farrow, who kink-shamed and linked the LGBTQ+ community to “paedophiles”, on Sunday (5 July).

In an open letter addressed to Ofcom, clothing and record label He.She.They, Green Party leader Zack Polanski and Drag Race UK star Bimini called for answers.

On 5 July 2026, Pride in London celebrated its 50th anniversary, attracting more than 35,000 people who marched from Hyde Park Corner to Whitehall via Piccadilly in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

Caroline Farrow and Mathew Hulbert debate whether Pride in London is suitable for children

'Pride is family friend.'



'It's a self-indulgent celebration of sexuality!'



Former Liberal Democrat Councillor Mathew Hulbert and journalist Caroline Farrow debate whether Pride celebrations are an appropriate space for children. pic.twitter.com/Neh0Ufzr8G — GB News (@GBNEWS) July 5, 2026

This year’s event, held under the theme ‘Many Voices. One Front.’, came amid growing concern over trans rights, rising anti-LGBTQ+ hate crime and the continued loss of queer venues across the capital, with organisers urging the community and its allies to unite in the face of mounting challenges.

Speaking on GB News following Pride In London, former Liberal Democrat councillor Mathew Hulbert and Farrow debated whether the parade was suitable for children.

Things took a controversial turn when Farrow linked the LGBTQ+ community to “paedophiles” after drawing attention to what she described as “bizarre and unhealthy kinks and quirks”.

Farrow claims Pride in London is “a very sexualised display”

She said: “What we can see here is a very sexualised display. In fact, I saw another video of a guy called Young Bob, I think, and he was looking at all the merch that was available for children, or, well, it was generally available merch but, you know, aimed at a festival aimed at children.”

“The merch that was available had very sexualised messages on it,” she claimed. “I think the problem is that Pride has, is [that it’s] not about gay rights. It has become about celebrating every single sexuality that isn’t heterosexuality.”

“Including some very bizarre and unhealthy kinks and quirks, you know, like furries and bestiality, and even minor-attracted, they call themselves minor-attracted. You know, paedophiles.”

An open letter addressed to Ofcom calls for action against GB News

Her comments have been dubbed harmful by many viewers who came across the video online, so much so that advocates are calling for action.

As seen on social media, an open letter shared by the three campaigners asked media regulator Ofcom: “How is it that GB News and others are allowed to say that Pride is about celebrating minor attraction and bestiality when it’s not true?”

“LGBTQIA+ people find these things just as abhorrent as anyone else does. Do your job and hold these channels to account. It’s so dangerous to allow lies like this to appear as fact when people don’t critically think.”

Farrow, a mother of five, has previously been accused of misgendering transgender lawyer Stephanie Hayden, with a judge ruling that she “crossed the line”.

GB News faces more Ofcom complaints

This is not the first time Ofcom has been called to take action against broadcaster GB News for airing hateful anti-LGBTQ+ speech.

In 2025 the UK’s media regulator found that the conservative channel breached its Broadcasting Code in January, when Josh Howie compared LGBTQ+ people to child abusers during his opinion show Headliners.

The incident came after Howie referenced a quote from Episcopalian bishop Mariann Budde, who had urged US president Donald Trump to “show mercy” to queer people. Howie added: “I just want to say that that includes paedos.”

Despite the remarks sparking more than 71,500 complaints to the regulator, GB News did not face any sanctions from Ofcom.