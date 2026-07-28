Woman who looks like Andy Burnham embraces ‘Mandy Burnham’ nickname after viral TikTok

A woman named Emma Roberts has adopted the nickname “Mandy Burnham”, adopted by her partner and embraced by the internet, after going viral on social media for her uncanny resemblance to Andy Burnham.

Roberts, a Welsh chaplain from Swansea, has renamed herself “Mandy Burnham” on social media, with even her partner, Iona, referring to her as “Our Mandy, woman of the People”.

“It’s the eyebrows and the glasses,” said Roberts, as reported by BBC News. Her usual social media output, which focuses on religion, has been disrupted by a wave of viewers comparing her likeness to the current Prime Minister.

Emma Roberts rebrands herself after Andy Burnham

“This just went on and on, and two more TikToks went viral and ended up with a quarter of a million views, and then someone said, ‘Change your name to Mandy Burnham,’ so I thought, ‘Why not?'”

Even her family agrees with the comparison, with her mother admitting that, after staring at her on a Zoom call for 20 minutes, she too saw the resemblance. “I’m just leaning into it,” Roberts told her TikTok followers.

Her video addressing her likeness to Burnham has been viewed by almost half a million people on TikTok, where she discusses his Catholic upbringing.

“Where does his Catholicism underpin his approach?” questioned Roberts.

Where does Burnham stand on LGBTQ+ issues?

Burnham was sworn in as UK Prime Minister on Monday (20 July), succeeding Keir Starmer and appointing his parliamentary Cabinet, including three publicly LGBTQ+ members.

For decades, Burnham has repeatedly voiced his support for LGBTQ+ communities, backed Pride events and spoken out against discrimination – although his stance on trans rights has attracted public concern.

Where does prime minister Burnham stand on trans rights?

Following the April 2025 UK Supreme Court ruling on the legal definition of sex, Burnham said the decision and subsequent Equality and Human Rights Commission guidance should be implemented “in the fairest and most compassionate way possible”.

Amid backlash, Burnham said the implementation should protect single-sex spaces while “not marginalising already marginalised communities”. He argued that the ruling should not be viewed as a victory for one side over another.

Now, the LGBTQ+ community in the UK awaits further comment.