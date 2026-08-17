Nicolás Keenan embraces Rob Jetten after Argentina Hockey World Cup win

Nicolás Keenan embraced his fiancé, Rob Jetten, after his team, Argentina, beat Japan 3–0 at the 2026 Hockey World Cup yesterday (16 August).

The moment also made LGBTQ+ history, as Keenan became the first publicly bisexual male player to compete in the tournament.

He and his partner, Jetten, were spotted embracing following the win, with Jetten sporting an Argentina top and sealing the celebration with a kiss on his fiancé’s cheek.

Nicolás Keenan and Rob Jetten make LGBTQ+ history

Keenan publicly came out in 2023, after competing in his first Olympics in Tokyo in 2020. He had met his fiancé, now Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Rob Jetten, a few years earlier.

This is not the first time Keenan has made queer history. Alongside his partner, the pair became the first publicly LGBTQ+ couple to become the Prime Minister and First Gentleman of the Netherlands.

Keenan and Jetten went public with their relationship in August 2023 and announced their engagement in November 2024. Their wedding plans are currently on hold as the pair take on their new roles.

Keenan will compete against his fiancé’s home country at the Hockey World Cup

The 2026 World Cup is being jointly hosted by Amstelveen in the Netherlands and Wavre in Belgium, making it a particularly special moment for Keenan and his fiancé.

Keenan will next play for Argentina on 18 August against his fiancé’s home country, the Netherlands.

Speaking to L’HOMO in April, Keenan reflected on the impact of coming out publicly, describing it as “a big thing in the hockey world”.

“Hockey is a unique sport in that sense. At the amateur level, everyone is very liberal and open about their sexuality, but in elite sport, it is different.”

Keenan was honoured in the 2026 Attitude 101 Sports list alongside former AFL player Mitch Brown, the late American professional basketball player Jason Collins, and Olympic ice dancer Lewis Gibson.