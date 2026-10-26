Nicki Minaj condemns gender-affirming care for trans minors at Trump rally

Nicki Minaj has spoken out against gender-affirming care for transgender minors, telling a Republican rally alongside Donald Trump that she does not want children to be “bombarded with sex changes”.

The rapper made the comments at a rally in Port Huron, Michigan, yesterday (25 October), where Trump was campaigning for Senate candidate Mike Rogers and gubernatorial candidate John James ahead of the 3 November midterm elections.

“We don’t want our children to be bombarded with sex changes, right?” Minaj told the crowd. “We don’t want that for our children. We want people to leave the children alone. Leave them out of it.”

“If you run again, I will support you again” – Nicki Minaj to President Trump at Republican rally

Minaj has become increasingly outspoken in her support for Trump over the past year, despite his administration’s policies towards LGBTQ+ people.

At yesterday’s rally, she also praised the president’s “resilience”, claiming he had “changed the energy of our country” and given Americans “a future to look forward to, a brighter future for us and our children”.

“President Trump, it is an honour to stand with you every single time,” she told him. “And I will continue to support you forever and ever. If you run again, I will support you again.”

Can Trump be elected president more than twice?

Trump is currently serving his second term in office. Under the 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution, no person can be elected president more than twice, meaning he is constitutionally barred from winning another term under the existing rules.

Trump praised Minaj during the event, calling her the “queen of rap” and a “very special person”.

What has Minaj previously said about Trump?

Minaj’s support for Trump has drawn criticism from LGBTQ+ fans, many of whom have long embraced the rapper as a queer pop-culture icon.

In December 2025, she faced backlash after praising Trump and Vice President JD Vance at a Turning Point USA event alongside Erika Kirk, widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

During the appearance, Minaj declared that “there’s nothing wrong with being a boy”, while also attacking California governor Gavin Newsom over his support for transgender young people.

Minaj also hit back at LGBTQ+ fans who questioned her support for Trump after she shared his claims about the persecution of Christians in Nigeria. Responding to one queer fan, she wrote: “Imagine hearing that Christians are being MURDERED & making it about you being gay.” She later deleted the comments.