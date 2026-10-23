Rocco Ritchie reflects on Madonna and Guy’s reunion last year: ‘They were really cool with each other’

Rocco Ritchie has spoken about his parents Madonna and Guy Ritchie reuniting at his art exhibition in London, describing their first public appearance together in 17 years as “a big moment”.

The artist reflected on his parents’ reunion at the opening of his exhibition Talk Is Cheap last December, 17 years after their divorce.

Speaking to Man About Town, Rocco said both parents attended the exhibition before joining him for dinner.

“They were really cool with each other, and it was a great vibe. It wasn’t awkward or anything” – Rocco Ritchie on his parents’ reunion

“That was a big moment. I had them in the same space at the exhibition, and then there was a big dinner afterwards where they were both there,” he said.

“They were really cool with each other, and it was a great vibe. It wasn’t awkward or anything.”

Rocco said seeing his parents together was particularly meaningful alongside the success of the exhibition.

“Of all the things I could have asked for that night, alongside having a great show, a great turnout and a good atmosphere, seeing my parents together in that moment was a big deal,” he added.

“Even my friends and people who know my family were saying, ‘Damn, okay, this is a special moment.’ I was pretty happy about that.”

Why did Madonna and Guy Ritchie reunite after 17 years?

Madonna and Guy, who married in December 2000 and divorced in 2008, were photographed together at the Soho exhibition, which featured Rocco’s paintings. The singer and filmmaker also attended with their respective partners.

At the time, Rocco shared a photo of himself with both parents on Instagram, writing that he was proud to have them “together in one room supporting me”.

The reunion followed years of tension surrounding the former couple’s separation, including a custody dispute over Rocco in 2015 and 2016. At the time, the teenager wanted to remain in London with his father rather than return to New York with Madonna.

Rocco’s latest exhibition, Back on the Brush, follows a period spent travelling between Mexico City, California and Lisbon. He works across painting and sculpture, having studied fine art at Central Saint Martins.