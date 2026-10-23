Iconic Smoggie Queens star forms band – and it’s all about female empowerment

Patsy Lowe, who plays Sal in BBC Three’s Smoggie Queens, has formed a band called Wey Aye Women with pianist Steph Naisbett.

The pair are available to book for events, including weddings, private parties, corporate events, birthdays and community celebrations.

Lowe said she had been working as both an actor and a singer for more than 15 years, writing and performing original music with her indie rock-pop band My Fiasco.

Patsy Lowe on her new band Wey Aye Women

Wey Aye Women, Patsy Lowe (left) and Steph Naisbett (Image: TJA_archive)

“But I’ve always liked the idea of a fun, all-female set-up playing the cover songs I’d love to hear when I’m at a party or a pub on Saturday night – and that’s exactly what the Wey Aye Women deliver,” said the actor.

Lowe said she met Naisbett on “Tinder for musicians” and hit it off immediately. “We got on straight away, and are very much on the same wavelength.”

“We knew pretty early on that we wanted to do women-only covers and have a female empowerment vibe to our shows, as well as just being feel-good cheesy pop music.”

Wey Aye Women cover Chappell Roan

Wey Aye Women, Patsy Lowe (left) and Steph Naisbett (Image: TJA_archive)

Wey Aye Women perform female-led, feel-good pop covers, including songs by Aqua, Chappell Roan and the Vengaboys, with a focus on female empowerment and cheesy pop anthems.

Smoggie Queens, which has recently been renewed for a third series on BBC Three, follows five friends in Middlesbrough’s LGBTQ+ community, who often find themselves in a series of chaotic situations.

Lowe said she was looking forward to showing audiences the person behind her character Sal through Wey Aye Women.

“Sal is so endearing” – Lowe on her Smoggie Queens character

Wey Aye Women, Patsy Lowe (left) and Steph Naisbett (Image: TJA_archive)

“Sal is so endearing, but she’s also quite deadpan and awkward, and I’m pretty extroverted – which you can see with Wey Aye Women when I’m on stage belting out a cheesy 90s hit.”

“We want to have a laugh and carry on with our audience and don’t take ourselves too seriously – we will play for any gig or event, from your nanna’s 100th birthday to your Rottweiler’s christening, just get in touch.”

The duo are performing at venues across the North East of England. Their next gig is at West Moor Social Club on 11 December.

Smoggie Queens series one and two are available to watch now on BBC iPlayer, alongside spin-off The Dickie Show on iPlayer and YouTube.