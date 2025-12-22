What did Nicki Minaj say about trans people during her Turning Point Q&A with Erika Kirk?

Nicki Minaj joined Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, at a Turning Point convention, where the singer reiterated her problematic anti-trans views while praising the president of the United States.

Minaj has gone viral in recent months over her support for Donald Trump, establishing herself as MAGA, with the White House using several of her hit singles in controversial videos outlining anti-trans orders made under Trump’s second term in office.

She has now sat down with Erika, who has shown support for rhetoric and policies that oppose trans rights, particularly gender-affirming care, as Minaj herself made controversial comments about the trans community.

“There’s nothing wrong with being a boy” – Nicki Minaj stated on trans identities with Erika Kirk

Didn’t have a clue. Carry on. https://t.co/k4D0d9ZXdt — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 21, 2025

Speaking to Erika on Sunday (21 December), the rapper framed her concerns around boys being discouraged from traditional masculinity, stating: “Boys, be boys.”

“It’s okay. Be boys,” continued Minaj. “There’s nothing wrong with being a boy… How powerful is that? How profound is that? Boys will be boys and there’s nothing wrong with that.”

Conservative Erika affirmed the rapper’s comments. “Amen,” she said, to which Minaj laughed and stretched out her arms in relief.

“I don’t want any child feeling that way” – Minaj on young people in minorities

Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids.



Not Gav



The Gav Nots



GavOUT



Send in the next guy, I’m bored. pic.twitter.com/627bIhbD1j — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 12, 2025

When discussing young women and men, Minaj argued that promoting pride among Black children has shifted, claiming the media has “almost been like a push to not just making young Black children feel proud of themselves, but it’s almost like doing that and at the same time telling other children not to be proud of themselves.”

“I don’t want any child feeling that way,” she continued.

She also slammed California governor Gavin Newsom for his support of trans people, reading out one of her own tweets posted on X. She said: “Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha.”

“Normal adults wake up and think they want to see healthy, safe, happy kids” – Minaj on trans identities

She continued: “Not even a trans adult would run on that. Normal adults wake up and think they want to see healthy, safe, happy kids. Not Gav. The Gav Nots. GavOUT. Send in the next guy, I’m bored.”

The Human Rights Campaign spoke out against her social media post, writing on Instagram: “Nicki MAGA used to be known for her music. Now she’s just known for pathetic, bigoted attacks on trans kids. Sad.”

Last month (November), Minaj controversially reshared an anti-trans White House TikTok highlighting Trump’s “No Men in Women’s Sports” ban, targeting trans athletes.

“All we needed was a new president” – Minaj reposted a video aligning with anti-trans rhetoric

The TikTok, captioned “All we needed was a new president,” listed Trump’s actions in his second term and used Minaj’s song ‘Va Va Voom’. She reposted the video on her own account.

As well as the sports ban, Trump’s specific anti-trans measures include an executive order declaring there are only two sexes in the US, male and female, signed on his first day back in office in 2025.

Other bills include an executive order banning trans students from using their chosen names and facilities in schools receiving federal funding, threatening to withdraw funding from those that do not comply.

“I feel like we’re living in an alternative reality” – Plane Jane over Mianj’s controversial comments

Minaj’s support for MAGA has been criticised by her LGBTQ+ fans. In a resurfaced video from 2022, the 43-year-old mother of one appeared on RuPaul’s Drag Race, where she stated: “I pledge allegiance to the drag.”

Drag Race star Plane Jane took to social media after Minaj’s appearance at Turning Point, writing: “I feel like we’re living in an alternative reality.”

Another user said: “Biggest disappointment this year, unfortunately.” Whilst another commented on her public falling out with fellow rapper Cardi B: “Cardi B was right all along.”

