David Gandy delivers a masterclass in autumn dressing with Hackett

If there’s one man we’re taking styling cues from, it’s David Gandy. As Hackett Nº14 Savile Row’s ambassador, the model fronts the autumn/winter 2026 campaign, making a convincing case for giving your cold-weather wardrobe a first-class upgrade.

Inspired by old-world rail journeys, the collection channels a time when travelling was an occasion worth dressing for. Photographed in London, Gandy proves dressing for the autumn chill doesn’t have to be complicated.

Hackett Nº14 Savile Row autumn/winter 2026 campaign (Image: Provided)

Long tailored coats lend presence to Gandy’s already debonair silhouette, while unlined tailoring offers a softer, less structured approach to getting dressed. Cashmere blends bring warmth and texture, giving the collection the comfort you want when temperatures drop without sacrificing its polished finish.

A palette of soft, muted shades sets the tone, with crisp whites, mid-chambray blues and dusty greens keeping things fresh. There’s plenty of scope to mix pieces together, whether you favour tonal layers or use a lighter shirt to break up darker tailoring. It’s an approach that makes a considered wardrobe feel surprisingly straightforward.

Hackett Nº14 Savile Row autumn/winter 2026 campaign (Image: Provided)

Versatility runs through the collection. Single-breasted styles sit alongside shawl-collar designs, offering different ways to dial up the elegance. These are pieces that invite you to play with layers and proportions, taking the formality of Savile Row into a wardrobe with somewhere to go beyond the office.

For autumn/winter 2026, Hackett Nº14 Savile Row brings heritage and craftsmanship into focus through clothes designed for contemporary life. And while a grand European rail adventure would certainly provide the perfect backdrop, Gandy proves you don’t need a ticket to make the effort.

Discover the collection at hackett.com.