David Gandy delivers a masterclass in autumn dressing with Hackett
The global brand ambassador shows us how to layer for the colder months in a campaign inspired by London
If there’s one man we’re taking styling cues from, it’s David Gandy. As Hackett Nº14 Savile Row’s ambassador, the model fronts the autumn/winter 2026 campaign, making a convincing case for giving your cold-weather wardrobe a first-class upgrade.
Inspired by old-world rail journeys, the collection channels a time when travelling was an occasion worth dressing for. Photographed in London, Gandy proves dressing for the autumn chill doesn’t have to be complicated.
Long tailored coats lend presence to Gandy’s already debonair silhouette, while unlined tailoring offers a softer, less structured approach to getting dressed. Cashmere blends bring warmth and texture, giving the collection the comfort you want when temperatures drop without sacrificing its polished finish.
A palette of soft, muted shades sets the tone, with crisp whites, mid-chambray blues and dusty greens keeping things fresh. There’s plenty of scope to mix pieces together, whether you favour tonal layers or use a lighter shirt to break up darker tailoring. It’s an approach that makes a considered wardrobe feel surprisingly straightforward.
Versatility runs through the collection. Single-breasted styles sit alongside shawl-collar designs, offering different ways to dial up the elegance. These are pieces that invite you to play with layers and proportions, taking the formality of Savile Row into a wardrobe with somewhere to go beyond the office.
For autumn/winter 2026, Hackett Nº14 Savile Row brings heritage and craftsmanship into focus through clothes designed for contemporary life. And while a grand European rail adventure would certainly provide the perfect backdrop, Gandy proves you don’t need a ticket to make the effort.
Discover the collection at hackett.com.