Hudson Williams wears horned pup mask for bottom-baring sex scene in Yaga

Hudson Williams wore a horned pup mask during a bottom-baring sex scene with someone dressed as an angel in Yaga.

The new witchy thriller, in which Williams plays both missing fishery heir Henry Park and his best friend and doppelgänger, Logan Casey, released its first two episodes today (23 October) in the US.

In episode one, private investigator Charlie Rapp (Noah Reid) arrives in the coastal town of Whittock to investigate Henry’s disappearance, questioning his lookalike best friend and roommate, Logan.

Hudson Williams’ sex scene in Yaga

#yagaspoilers can we talk about how he chooses to do it in henry’s room and against the polaroid wall like thats as freaky as him wanting to be called henry’s name https://t.co/UICiLLEFfF — elle (@nhudville) October 23, 2026

Episode two turns up the heat, with the Heated Rivalry star appearing in a particularly raunchy moment wearing a horned pup mask during a sex scene with a character dressed as an angel at a party.

He stands behind the angel, his trousers pulled down just below his backside, begging them to say his name: “Henry.”

Created by Kat Sandler, the series reimagines the legend of Baba Yaga as a modern mystery thriller, exploring the question: “What makes a witch?”

Yaga cast

Sandler, who adapted her theatre piece of the same name for television, described the series’ cast as being “Canadian Avengers-level”.

Other cast members include Clark Backo, who plays local detective Carson, and Carrie-Anne Moss, who stars as Katherine, a charismatic university professor with a taste for younger men.

Ezra Franky plays Pam, Patrick Gilmore plays Eckert, Georgia Acken stars as Lily Sandeson, Sheila McCarthy plays Olena Yaha, and Christin Park plays Jake Conrad.

How many episodes of Yaga are there?

There are eight episodes in total. Following the release of the first two episodes on 23 October, episode three arrives on 30 October, followed by new episodes on 6, 13 and 20 November. The two-part finale is scheduled for 27 November.

UK viewers can watch Yaga on Sky Atlantic and stream it on NOW from 31 October.